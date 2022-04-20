Alterola Biotech, Inc. Featured in the PharmaInvestor Magazine

CannaInvestor Magazine Launches New Magazine - PharmaInvestor Magazine

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Alterola Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:ABTI) a UK based pharmaceutical company will be the featured company in the new PharmaInvestor Magazine May 2022 Issue. Despite the downturn in Cannabis, Hemp, and CBD investment sectors, the demand for Cannabis pharmaceutical and biotech investments has prompted Cannabis Investor Magazine and HempCBD Investor Magazine to launch a new title - PharmaInvestor Magazine, to cater to this growing cannabinoid medicine market. The PharmaInvestor Magazine goal is to become the leading industry investment magazine for cannabinoid pharmaceutical and biotech investors, analysts, executives, entrepreneurs, and the financial media. Content will focus on companies developing cannabis-based, cannabinoid and cannabinoid-like prescription medicines, their research pipelines, and intellectual property portfolios. The digital version of the magazine will be accessible and free for the first year to all subscribers who enter their email address. The Alterola Biotech Inc. feature can be found by visiting our website (www.cannainvestormag.com) in the first half of May 2022.

To date, investing in the cannabinoid pharmaceutical and biotech sector has been overshadowed by the recreational sector, but with the success of GW Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer (PFE) expanding their cannabinoid portfolios, cannabinoid pharmaceutical companies such as Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. listing on NASDAQ, and investments starting to rise in this sector, Cannabis investor interest from outside the space is increasingly growing. The new PharmaInvestor Magazine will feature industry companies, insights, and interviews with key players to help investors uncover the hidden gems in this fast-moving sector.

The cannabinoid pharmaceutical and biotech sectors have everything investors could ask for in terms of sophisticated approaches, strong teams, clear business models, and first mover advantages. It has been the preserve of some very early adopters so far, and our intention is to open this sector up to a wider investor base. With 120,000 subscribers for our current magazines, the new PharmaInvestor Magazine will build on CannaInvestor Magazine's existing audience reach.

Tim Rogers, Executive Chairman states, "Over the past year we have reached major milestones and made significant progress in the development of the Company. PharmaInvestor Magazine will assist us in increasing our exposure to its investor audience, so they can perform their due diligence, understand the sector clearly, make an informed investment decision, and invest in Alterola with confidence, should they wish. It's difficult for those who do not know our sector well to be aware of new and emerging innovative companies. The PharmaInvestor Magazine is an opportunity to educate investors and give them early access to Alterola and other great companies."

Seamus McAuley, CEO states, "We're excited to be the first featured company in the PharmaInvestor Magazine. Alterola aims to bring next generation cannabinoid and cannabinoid-like pharmaceutical medicines to the market in the form of life changing medicines. Our diversified portfolio of product development candidates and technologies will potentially allow us to generate multiple revenue streams, which should, if successful, significantly impact top-line growth."

About Alterola Biotech, Inc.

Alterola Biotech, Inc. is a UK based pharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid, cannabinoid-like, and non-cannabinoid pharmaceutical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and targeting European novel food approval of cannabinoid-based, cannabinoid-like and non-cannabinoid ingredients and products. If you would like more information about Alterola Biotech Inc., please visit our website https://alterola-abti.com/ or contact our Investor Relations Department at +353 86 838 9812 or [email protected].

CannaInvestor Magazine

CannaInvestor Magazine is a free monthly subscription based digital magazine with an exclusive focus on Cannabis industry finance that delivers convenient insights on publicly-traded and privately-held cannabis companies through informative articles, company profiles, and market trends that inform and educate cannabis investors, analysts, executives, entrepreneurs, and the financial media. For more information, please visit our websites www.cannainvestormag.comwww.cannainvestorcanada.com.

Cannabis Investor Magazine

1 (888) 575-1254, Ext. 1

[email protected]

www.cannainvestormag.com

SOURCE: Cannabis Investor Magazine

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/698239/Alterola-Biotech-Inc-Featured-in-the-PharmaInvestor-Magazine



