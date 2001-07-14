ADS-TEC Energy to Release 2021 Earnings

ADS-TEC+Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, will host its inaugural earnings call on Thursday, April 28, at 10 a.m. EST. The agenda will include audited financials for full-year 2021, company progress and projections for 2022, and an update on the business.

To register for the call, please use the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fglobal.gotowebinar.com%2Fjoin%2F8547501562267283723%2F815395523. Once registered, you will immediately receive your dial-in instructions.

On April 28th, the day of the call, please follow the instructions provided to you upon registration. Please allow 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference.

A recording will be archived later on the ADS-TEC Energy website and will be available for replay by phone from Noon EST on April 28, 2022, until Noon EST on May 5, 2022.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Inc. is a US subsidiary of ADS-TEC Energy GmbH. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a subsidiary of ADS-TEC Energy, a publicly listed company in Ireland and on NASDAQ. ADS-TEC Energy is drawing on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, storage solutions and fast charging systems, including the corresponding energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies, and charge-operators.

More information on www.adstec-energy.com

