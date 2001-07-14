IBM Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP is investigating International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities laws by misclassifying revenue to address market expectations and boost executive incentive compensation. IBM ranks among the world's largest information technology companies, providing a wide spectrum of hardware, software, and service offerings.

If you would like more information about our investigation of International Business Machines Corporation's misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: According to a complaint filed against IBM, from at least April 4, 2017 through October 20, 2021, defendants overstated IBM's revenues from its strategic side of the business by misclassifying and/or shifting revenues from its non-strategic mainframe part of the business. Defendants' actions were intended to appease market expectations about the Company's future prospects and boost incentive compensation for its executives.

On October 20, 2021, IBM disclosed that it was going to suffer a revenue shortfall, with its Cognitive & Cloud Computing segment the main culprit. Unbeknownst to the investing public, the Company had stopped and/or curtailed its improper conduct, which caused Company results to suffer. On this news, IBM's common stock fell almost $13.00, to close at $121.07 per share on October 21, 2022.

Next Steps: If you acquired shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) between April 4, 2017 and October 20, 2021, you have legal options. Contact Robbins LLP for more information.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas

(800) 350-6003

[email protected]

Shareholder+Information+Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against International Business Machines Corporation settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock+Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420006232/en/