MYPS DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Investors in Playstudios, Inc. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - MYPS; MYPSW; ACACU; ACAC

SAN DIEGO

April 21, 2022

June 22, 2021

March 1, 2022

May 25, 2021

June 16, 2021

June 2021

California

April 5, 2022

[email protected]

June 6, 2022

February 1, 2021

$1.1 billion

$10

$150 million

$250 million

August 11, 2021

February 24, 2022

Andrew Pascal

North America

$10

May 25, 2021

June 16, 2021

June 2021

$2 billion

$7.2 billion

San Diego

[email protected]







/PRNewswire/ -- The law firm ofannounces that theclass action lawsuit seeks to represent investors who: (1) purchased Playstudios, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS; MYPSW) securities betweenand, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), including, but not limited to, those who purchased or acquired Playstudios securities pursuant to the offering of the private investment in public equity ("PIPE" offering); (2) held common stock of Acies Acquisition Corp. as ofand were eligible to vote at Acies'special meeting who exchanged their shares of Acies stock for shares of Playstudios stock pursuant to the merger of Acies and Old Playstudios (defined below); and (3) purchased or otherwise acquired Playstudios common stock pursuant to or traceable to Acies' Registration Statement and Proxy Statement issued in connection with themerger. Commenced in the Northern District ofon, theclass action lawsuit – captioned, No. 22-cv-02164 – charges Playstudios, its CEO, and others with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.: Acies is a "blank check" special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") formed in October 2020. On, Acies announced that it had reached a merger agreement with Playstudios, a privately-held gaming company ("Old Playstudios"). In the press release announcing the merger, Playstudios announced that the transaction implied an enterprise valuation for Playstudios ofand that the consideration to Old Playstudios shareholders for the merger would comprise at least 89.1 million shares of Acies common stock, worthper share, up toin cash, and ainvestment PIPE of common stock of Acies.Theclass action lawsuit alleges that Playstudios made misleading statements and omissions regarding the true state of Playstudios' development of its flagship gameand about its financial projections and future prospects in the Registration Statement and Proxy Statement and subsequent statements. The projections were expressly premised on a successful and timely launch of. For example, in the Registration Statement and Proxy Statement, Playstudios told investors that "Kingdom Boss, which began development in 2020, will launch as expected in the second half of 2021." Theclass action lawsuit further alleges that, at the same time the projections of revenue and profits were being publicly made, Playstudios knew thathad encountered difficulties in its design and implementation that would cause the launch to be substantially delayed.On, Playstudios revealed for the first time that thelaunch was being delayed until later in the year and investors should expect decreased revenues and profits during the year as a result. On this news, Playstudios' stock price declined by approximately 13%.Then, on, Playstudios' CEO, defendant, disclosed thatwould not be launched at all: "As I've shared, [] has struggled to achieve all the criteria that were established for a full-scale launch even after making the game available inlate in the fourth quarter. And while Boss Fight [the developer] has consistently assured us that based on their experience, the product is on a constructive path, currently, we've elected to suspend development and reevaluate our options." On this news, Playstudios' stock price fell by approximately 5%.Since the merger, and as a result of the disclosures of material adverse facts omitted from the Registration Statement, Playstudios' stock price has traded approximately 60% below theper share price upon the closing of the merger.Robbins Geller has launchedto protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller's SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who: (1) purchased Playstudios securities during the Class Period; (2) held common stock of Acies as ofand was eligible to vote at Acies'special meeting who exchanged its shares of Acies stock for shares of Playstudios stock pursuant to the merger; and (3) purchased or otherwise acquired Playstudios common stock pursuant to or traceable to Acies' Registration Statement and Proxy Statement issued in connection with themerger to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway,, CA 92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myps-deadline-robbins-geller-rudman--dowd-llp-announces-that-investors-in-playstudios-inc-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-class-action-lawsuit---myps-mypsw-acacu-acac-301528770.html



SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP