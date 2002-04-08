Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

KYOTO, Japan, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.
The highlights are as follows:
- Net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,918.2 billion, 18.5% higher Y/Y.
- Operating profit and profit before income taxes increased 7.2% Y/Y to ¥171.5 billion, 11.9% Y/Y to ¥171.1 billion, respectively. Both stood at record high.
- Profit attributable to owners of the parent stood at a record high of ¥136.9 billion, 12.2% higher Y/Y.
- EPS: ￥234.30 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
|Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
|Year ended
March 31,
|Increase
(Decrease)
%
|Three months ended
March 31,
|Increase
(Decrease)
%
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net sales
|1,918,174
|1,618,064
|18.5%
|510,964
|433,073
|18.0 %
|Operating profit
|171,487
|159,970
|7.2%
|36,856
|44,461
|(17.1 %)
|Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|8.9%
|9.9%
|-
|7.2%
|10.3%
|-
|Profit before income taxes
|171,145
|152,937
|11.9%
|40,591
|43,623
|(7.0 %)
|Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
|8.9%
|9.5%
|-
|7.9 %
|10.1 %
|-
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|136,870
|121,945
|12.2%
|36,427
|38,330
|(5.0%)
|Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
|7.1%
|7.5%
|-
|7.1 %
|8.9 %
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic
|234.30
|208.19
|-
|62.67
|65.44
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted
|234.30
|208.19
|-
|62.67
|65.44
|-
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news0421-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 21, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the year ended March 31, 2022, 22.2% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.8% by automotive products; 41.0% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 11.2% by machinery; 3.6% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.
|Contact:
|Masahiro Nagayasu
|General Manager
|Investor Relations
|+81-75-935-6140
|[email protected]