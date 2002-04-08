Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

KYOTO, Japan, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,918.2 billion, 18.5% higher Y/Y.
  • Operating profit and profit before income taxes increased 7.2% Y/Y to ¥171.5 billion, 11.9% Y/Y to ¥171.1 billion, respectively. Both stood at record high.
  • Profit attributable to owners of the parent stood at a record high of ¥136.9 billion, 12.2% higher Y/Y.
  • EPS: ￥234.30 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentagesYear ended
March 31,		Increase
(Decrease)
%		Three months ended
March 31,		Increase
(Decrease)
%
2022202120222021
Net sales1,918,1741,618,06418.5%510,964433,07318.0 %
Operating profit171,487159,9707.2%36,85644,461(17.1 %)
Ratio of operating profit to net sales8.9%9.9%-7.2%10.3%-
Profit before income taxes171,145152,93711.9%40,59143,623(7.0 %)
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales8.9%9.5%-7.9 %10.1 %-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent136,870121,94512.2%36,42738,330(5.0%)
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales7.1%7.5%-7.1 %8.9 %-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic		234.30208.19-62.6765.44-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted		234.30208.19-62.6765.44-

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news0421-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 21, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the year ended March 31, 2022, 22.2% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.8% by automotive products; 41.0% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 11.2% by machinery; 3.6% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.

Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODUyNjI1MiM0ODYyNDI2IzIwMjA0NDU=
Nidec-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus