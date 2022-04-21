Ferguson Completes $1.0 Billion Bond Financing

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA.

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / On April 20, 2022, Ferguson closed a two-tranche $1.0 billion bond offering comprised of $300 million aggregate principal amount 4.25% notes due April 20, 2027 and $700 million aggregate principal amount 4.65% notes due April 20, 2032. The net proceeds will be for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of existing debt.

"This successful bond offering demonstrates investors' confidence in our business model, solid cash generation and balance sheet, and provides additional flexibility to continue to invest in our capital priorities" said Bill Brundage, Group Chief Financial Officer.

About Ferguson plc

Ferguson is a $23B leading North American value-added distributor providing expertise, solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE:FERG, Financial) and the London Stock Exchange ( LSE:FERG, Financial). For more information, please visit fergusonplc.com or follow us on LinkedInwww.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises .

