Lands' End Kicks Off Swim Season with "National Swimsuit Days"

DODGEVILLE, Wis., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swim authority and retailer Lands’ End is launching its “National Swimsuit Days”, a sitewide sale boasting 50 percent off all women’s, men’s and kids’ swimwear and towels Thursday, April 21 through Sunday, April 24. The event will also be available to customers in retail store locations Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24.



Featuring over 100 different sizes – including options for those that have undergone a mastectomy – within their women’s swimwear line alone, the retailer has long offered one of the widest size ranges on the market and is recognizing every body with the once-a-year savings.

“Lands’ End is synonymous with quality swimwear that offers style, confidence and comfort,” said Chieh Tsai, executive vice president, chief product officer at Lands’ End. “That means when developing around the swim trends of the season, UPF 50 protection and sizes that fit every family member and body type come standard. This approach resonates with our customers, and we continue to see swimwear as one of Lands’ End’s most popular categories. That said, we’re eager to see the shopper response to our ‘National Swimsuit Days’.”

The shopping event will include classics like the brand’s ever popular “tugless” offerings and new, trending family matching moments, one shoulder varieties and adjustable pieces that are easily mixed and matched where needed with a 60 percent solid, 40 percent print product assortment. All swimsuits are chlorine resistant.

In addition to the brand’s “National Swimsuit Days” sale, Lands’ End is also inviting shoppers to enter their “Beach, Sun & Fun Sweepstakes” Thursday, April 21 through Wednesday, June 1 for the chance to win $5,000. To enter, participants must simply visit landsend.com/beachsunfunsweeps and fill out an entry form.

For more information, seasonal style inspiration or to shop Lands’ End’s “National Swimsuit Days” event, please visit landsend.com.

