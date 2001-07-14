Apogee Enterprises Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 25, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2022.

About Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) is a leading provider of architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glazing products for framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, our portfolio of industry-leading products and services includes high-performance architectural glass, windows, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems, integrated project management and installation services, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays. For more information, visit www.apog.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005271/en/

