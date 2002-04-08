Innovative Designs Adds New England Retailer

Pittsburgh, PA, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Designs Inc. ( IVDN), a company engaged in marketing and selling a unique insulated house wrap, has added Hamshaw Lumber to its retail list. Opened in 1980, Hamshaw Lumber now has seven locations: Barre, MA, Amherst, MA, Brattleboro, VT, South Deerfield, MA, Greenfield, MA, Keene, NH and Orange, MA.



Hamshaw Lumber buyer, Chris Calcari, commented, “A contractor and homeowner inquired about the Insultex House Wrap, with an R-Value of 6, at Hamshaw Lumber. After doing research, I was impressed with the energy efficiency it offers along with its environmental impact. Our first purchase order is in route to our Orange, Massachusetts store.” Innovative Designs CEO, Joseph Riccelli, commented, “We are pleased to begin doing business with Hamshaw Lumber. Their coverage in the New England area will open up opportunities for homebuilders and contractors to have easy access to our house wrap.”

About Innovative Designs Inc.

Innovative Designs Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap, Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i. gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest, and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit http://www.idigear.com or www.insultexhousewrap.com.

