LUCIRA HEALTH AND USA BOXING ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP FOR THE 2022 SEASON

PR Newswire

Lucira is the official COVID-19 test provider of USA Boxing athletes and staff and will commit $5 of support to the organization for each test purchased by fans

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucira Health, Inc. ("Lucira Health" or "Lucira") (Nasdaq: LHDX), a medical technology company focusing on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease tests, announces its first-ever partnership with USA Boxing as the official COVID-19 test provider for the 2022 season. Lucira will provide its Check-It COVID-19 test kits to USA Boxing athletes, coaches, and staff.

Lucira Health is the official Covid-19 test provider for USA Boxing in an exclusive partnership for the 2022 season

Lucira has been the preferred test for USA Boxing athletes and staff to safely train, travel, and participate in events around the world. Through this partnership, Lucira will extend its support of USA Boxing by sponsoring three upcoming events. Additionally, Lucira has agreed to donate $5 for every COVID-19 test sold to USA Boxing fans, donating proceeds up to $50,000 in support of the non-profit sports organization. Fans can use code USABOXING at checkout at checkit.lucirahealth.com to save $15 per test, and $5 will go to support USA Boxing.

"After providing remote and in-person supervision for over 4,000 athletes and staff taking Lucira COVID-19 tests to ensure they travel safely to the summer games in Tokyo last year, I am confident it is the right test to keep my boxers, coaches and staff safe from COVID-19 throughout their international travels and tournaments," said Dr. Kirk O'Donnell, High Performance Medical Director for the Elite USA Boxing team. "USA Boxing led the way early in the pandemic to keep the whole team safe while continuing to train and, similarly, Lucira has been a leader in the testing market. This partnership aims to ensure that our boxers have the best opportunity stay safe on the road to 2024!"

Lucira's Check-It COVID-19 test kit is the only FDA authorized single-use molecular test for at-home use. Lucira's tests are used by many large companies and organizations including the National Hockey League, Salesforce, Amazon, Air Canada, Cleveland Clinic, and Sutter Health.

"We are pleased to partner with USA Boxing this season, where our tests can bring peace of mind to athletes, coaches and boxing staff," said Erik Engelson, the President and CEO of Lucira Health. "Providing a fast and easy-to-use at-home COVID-19 test is one of the best ways to mitigate the spread of infection and keep athletes safe from COVID-19."

The 2022 USA Boxing events are:

National Qualifier held April 23-30 in Cleveland, Ohio.

National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival held July 9-16 in Wichita, Kansas.

National Championships held Dec. 3-10 in Lubbock, Texas.

For more information on these and other events, visit usaboxing.org

Lucira's Check-It at-home molecular COVID-19 test kit provides accurate, reliable, on-the-spot results anywhere at any time for $75 per single-use test, available on www.lucirahealth.com and on www.amazon.com

About the Lucira Check-It Test Kit

The Lucira™ Check-It test kit is a Nucleic-Acid Amplification Test (referred to as NAAT). The test fits in the palm of your hand, extracts genetic material from the virus and amplifies it, similar to PCR lab tests, to detect the presence of virus earlier and more accurately than antigen tests. The test uses an approach called reverse transcriptase loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP). It was designed and tested for individuals to use independently and does not require a physician's prescription or supervised assistance.

There is no additional equipment to purchase, such as a reader or instrument. Each Lucira Check-It test contains everything needed to run a single COVID-19 test. Users get the test device, two AA batteries, sample vial, swab, and simple instructions.

About Lucira Health

Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease tests. Lucira's testing platform produces lab quality molecular testing in a single-use, consumer-friendly, palm-size test kit powered by two AA batteries. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable, and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time.

Lucira tests are used by leading businesses and healthcare organizations like Salesforce, Amazon, Air Canada, Cleveland Clinic, Sutter Health and many more. Beyond its COVID-19 tests, Lucira is working on new diagnostic tests including a single test for COVID-19 & Flu that recently completed successful clinical trials, as well as other infectious diseases. For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com.

About USA Boxing

USA Boxing is the national governing body for Olympic-style amateur boxing. It is overseen by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the International Boxing Association (IBA), which sets its rules. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., USA Boxing is a non-profit organization with the mission to promote and grow Olympic-style amateur boxing in the United States and to inspire the tireless pursuit of Olympic gold and enable athletes and coaches to achieve sustained competitive excellence.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "can," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Lucira's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and Lucira's expectations regarding customer and user demand for its COVID-19 test kit; Lucira's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its test kits, including Lucira's existing Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 test kits; the performance of, and Lucira's reliance on, third parties in connection with the commercialization of its test kits, including Jabil Inc., Switch Health and Lucira's single-source suppliers; and Lucira's ability to accurately forecast demand for its test kits. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in Lucira's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements that Lucira makes in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and Lucira assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucira-health-and-usa-boxing-announce-exclusive-partnership-for-the-2022-season-301529872.html

SOURCE Lucira Health