Owens & Minor will Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) plans to release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its financial results.

Participants may access the call at 866-393-1604. The international dial-in number is 1-224-357-2191. A replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 855-859-2056. The access code for the conference call, international dial-in and replay is 7829537. A webcast of the event will be available on www.owens-minor.com under the Investor+Relations+section.

