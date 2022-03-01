Light & Wonder Illuminates New Games and Technology at NIGA 2022

Scientific+Games+Corporation, doing business as Light+%26amp%3B+Wonder, (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”) will showcase its new worlds of play at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention, hosted by the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA) on April 21-22 in booth #1520 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

“We’re excited to introduce Light & Wonder to our partners at NIGA,” said L&W Gaming CEO Matt Wilson. “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our compelling content and enabling technologies to drive a connected player experience across platforms.”

L&W will display games, systems, and technologies that bring wide-eyed wonder to players around the world. As the global leader in game experiences, attendees will get up close and personal with expansive entertainment developed by the Company’s best-in-class Creators.

Dynamic Cross-Platform Content

At NIGA, L&W will showcase some of the newest hits that will be available across platforms for players. This includes the beloved Coin Combo™ franchise that will transcend its land-based success and expand its iGaming presence through three new game themes this year including Hurricane Horse™, Terrific Tiger™, and Carnival Cow™.

The franchise launched online with Coin Combo™ - Marvelous Mouse™, becoming the Company’s biggest U.S. iGaming launch of all time. Whether online or on the floor, the franchise outperforms and delights players.

Gold Fish Feeding Time™ is a player-favorite that returns with seven new, unique feature combinations including the Triple Persistent Pot mechanic that was popularized by L&W’s Coin Combo and Rich Little Piggies®. Available in land-based and, later this year in iGaming, each pot has its own distinct feature and if multiple pots are triggered simultaneously, they are combined into super features!

Land-Based Innovation and Entertainment

Creators at L&W inspire wonder by creating amazing game experiences and thrilling content across all platforms. Exciting, new dynamic land-based games and hardware the Company will feature at NIGA include:

A showcasing of two new cabinets, Kascada™ Dual Screen and Landmark 7000 . As the newest addition to the Kascada product line, the Kascada Dual Screen takes best-in-class hardware and pairs it with player-favorite brands providing an experience players will love. On the mechanical reel side, the Landmark 7000 brings forth traditional and time-honored features that made the mechanical reel an icon, now with today’s modern technology. Created for the higher denom player, the Landmark 7000 is complemented by its collection of new, on-trend, high-denom content and launches with four titles - all of which will be on the floor this year.

and . As the newest addition to the Kascada product line, the Kascada Dual Screen takes best-in-class hardware and pairs it with player-favorite brands providing an experience players will love. On the mechanical reel side, the Landmark 7000 brings forth traditional and time-honored features that made the mechanical reel an icon, now with today’s modern technology. Created for the higher denom player, the Landmark 7000 is complemented by its collection of new, on-trend, high-denom content and launches with four titles - all of which will be on the floor this year. The game that started the persistent pot trend is back with double the action and double the pots in Duō Fú Duō Cái® Grand on Kascada Dual Screen. In addition to the game’s new Hold & Spin feature, the Grand edition of Duō Fú Duō Cái® includes two pots, offering two different jackpot features.

on Kascada Dual Screen. In addition to the game’s new Hold & Spin feature, the Grand edition of Duō Fú Duō Cái® includes two pots, offering two different jackpot features. An extension of the incredibly successful Blazing 7’s franchise, Blazing 777™ 2x3x5x & Blazing 777™ Triple Double Jackpot™ is available in the player-favorite 9-line configuration and awards the top progressive jackpot when three Wild symbols are centered on line 9 when playing max bet!

& is available in the player-favorite 9-line configuration and awards the top progressive jackpot when three Wild symbols are centered on line 9 when playing max bet! Golden Fire Link brings the Ultimate Fire Link® franchise and mechanic to L&W’s first international cabinet, Kascada™. Golden Fire Link features new gameplay elements and configurations including a ninth row in the Hold & Spin feature and free game cash prizes.

brings the Ultimate Fire Link® franchise and mechanic to L&W’s first international cabinet, Kascada™. Golden Fire Link features new gameplay elements and configurations including a ninth row in the Hold & Spin feature and free game cash prizes. Ultimate Fire Link Explosion will debut at NIGA on L&W’s most visually dramatic cabinet, Mural™. The game gives players the ability to add cash to the reels to trigger the Hold & Spin feature which has expanded to 12 rows, allowing for more opportunity for Fire Balls of cash to land on. For the first time, the game’s wheel bonus spans the entire Mural canvas, giving players a chance to win free games, trigger Ultimate Fire Link® features, and score bonuses and jackpots.

will debut at NIGA on L&W’s most visually dramatic cabinet, Mural™. The game gives players the ability to add cash to the reels to trigger the Hold & Spin feature which has expanded to 12 rows, allowing for more opportunity for Fire Balls of cash to land on. For the first time, the game’s wheel bonus spans the entire Mural canvas, giving players a chance to win free games, trigger Ultimate Fire Link® features, and score bonuses and jackpots. Roulette X™ brings volatility to a great game, allowing players to choose their own volatility up to 500x! No other electronic table game in North America lets players win this much on a single spin, and L&W was the first to introduce this exciting gameplay to the market.

Enhancing the Player Experience through Systems

The Company’s full suite of global systems products empower partners and enable them to attract, engage and retain players while supporting responsible gaming.

Unified Wallet is powering a cashless gaming experience by giving players the power to instantly access funds to play slots and tables through a mobile app. The solution enables a seamless mobile experience and allows operators the freedom to choose the payment provider. L&W’s other cashless solution, AToM™ is a convenient tabletop ATM that allows players to access additional funds right at the gaming position without cash handling or game stoppage. Players purchase chips with their debit card and PIN, and all transactions go directly to drop.

Player Boutique® provides players with gift redemption via the iVIEW® 4 at their gaming device or on the player’s mobile device via gift redemption website. This gifting service is powered by Amazon Prime and Best Buy, and seamlessly delivers the player’s gift of choice to their home address within two days.

Introducing New iGaming Features and Games

L&W will debut its first iGaming wide area progressive (WAP) in North America, delivering next-level player engagement with a player-favorite content roadmap and data-driven math model. Jackpot progressives will be available at a number of different levels from game, to operator, to state. First to launch will be the Company’s top-performing franchise 88 Fortunes® with captivating features such as WAP jackpot rewards and unique operator configurations.

The Company has diversified and expanded its iGaming offering throughout the U.S. and Canada since acquiring Authentic Gaming in 2021. LIVE CASINO will launch later this year featuring immersive experiences for players that leverage L&W’s boundary-breaking content. The cutting-edge portfolio of titles, including Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat, will be streamed directly from a state-of-the-art studio and from the floors of some of the world’s most luxurious casino resorts, bringing exciting casino experiences to players on desktop and mobile devices.

The new L&W Las Vegas iGaming development studio, launched to create content specifically for the growing volume of North American players, will deliver its first set of hit games including Ultimate Fire Link® - Olvera Street® and Ultimate Fire Link® - China Street®. This thrilling new game content from land-based favorites provides players with free games bonuses, a breathtaking Fire Link feature, and fan-favorite hold and respin mechanic.

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States. © 2022 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Light & Wonder

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder, is the global leader in cross-platform games and entertainment. The Company brings togetherover 5,000 employees from six continents to connect content between land-based and digital channels with unmatched technology and distribution. Guided by a culture that values daring teamwork and creativity, the Company builds new worlds of play, developing game experiences loved by players around the globe. Its OpenGaming™ platform powers the largest digital-gaming network in the industry. The Company is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more, visit lnw.com.

SG Gaming Inc. is the licensed manufacturer of the products and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games’ current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its upcoming annual report on Form 10-K that will be filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005419/en/