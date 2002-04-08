Mesa Air Group Announces Second Fiscal Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

PHOENIX, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. ( MESA) will release its second quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2022 after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. The company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on May 9th at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.



The call can be accessed by dialing 888-469-2054 and entering the passcode: PHOENIX (7463649).

There will also be a listen-only webcast on Mesa’s website found Here). A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call ( http://investor.mesa-air.com ).

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.



Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 110 cities in 40 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As March 31, 2022, Mesa operated a fleet of 166 aircraft with approximately 349 daily departures and 2,800 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

