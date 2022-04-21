Jim Linnane Joins Flagstar Bank as Head of Distributed Retail Mortgage Division

PR Newswire

TROY, Mich., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank has named Jim Linnane president of Flagstar's distributed retail mortgage division. In this role, he is responsible for strategy, profitability, sales, growth, recruitment and operations of Flagstar's distributed retail mortgage business.

"Jim is an industry veteran who has extensive experience running distributed retail operations, both in a bank and non-bank environment," said Lee Smith, president of Mortgage for Flagstar. "He's a results-oriented team-builder with a demonstrated ability to grow people and organizations. We're excited to have him on board and look for positive developments with Jim at the helm of Flagstar's distributed retail operation."

His experience in the business is broad and deep, including mortgage origination, marketing, underwriting, construction lending, home equity products and wholesale financing. Flagstar is the nation's 6th largest bank mortgage originator.

Prior to Flagstar, Linnane served as retail president for Stearns Lending. Earlier in his career, he was director of national sales at Guaranteed Rate. He started in the business at Wells Fargo, where he spent 15 years, ultimately leading 2,000 loan officers to $30 billion of production volume in the Midwest and Northeast.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $25.5 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 83 retail locations in 28 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $291 billion of loans representing over 1.2 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

