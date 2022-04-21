This Earth Day, WOW! Reinforces its Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced its continued dedication to being stewards of the environment and the direct efforts the company is taking to combat the ongoing effects of climate change and reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

Protecting the environment is even more important now as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many people work, learn and play, increasing consumer demand for faster, more reliable broadband services. To that end, WOW! has adopted many eco-friendly initiatives to help reduce its carbon footprint.

For fleet vehicles, the company uses software solutions to reduce idling and improve miles per gallon as well as smart routing to optimize driving times for technicians while also offering home garaging to employees' assigned fleet vehicles. WOW! transitioned to a hybrid work environment, where employees primarily work from home and can use a WOW! office at their discretion, eliminating the need for long commutes and excessive travel. The company also decreased its real estate footprint by 59% over the last two years, contributing to a 26.4% reduction in WOW!'s CO2 emissions in 2021, according to calculations estimated by the CoolClimate calculator, a University of California-Berkeley climate research initiative.

WOW! is working to improve operational efficiencies in the field and in customers' homes and businesses to create a circular economy, cut its greenhouse gas emissions and further reduce its carbon footprint. Additional initiatives intended to make a positive impact while also benefiting customers include:

Next generation set-top boxes – WOW! tv+ set-top boxes have a fraction of its legacy equipment's power needs and WOW!'s cloud-based DVR service draws less power than if data was stored on hard drives of customers' set-top boxes.

Self-install kits – To reduce miles driven and provide customers the option to easily install equipment without requiring a technician visit. WOW! leverages shipping companies already making deliveries in customers' communities which in turn reduces miles driven and maintenance expenses for company vehicles, while also extending the vehicle's useful life.

Energy efficient facilities – WOW!'s corporate headquarter building is LEED certified and the company upgraded its office lighting to LEDs for efficiency and cost savings. WOW!'s headend facilities and data centers implemented new battery technology to make them more energy efficient as well.

Promoting eco-friendly business practices – WOW! consistently encourages employees to think green and act accordingly. The company provides employees with tips and best practices to do so, including things like avoiding unnecessary printing, unplugging less-used equipment to decrease power consumption and using the internet wisely to decrease the need for large data storage.

"The need to keep our communities connected is even more important than ever before," said WOW! CEO Teresa Elder. "We must be diligent when it comes to protecting our environment, putting the onus on organizations such as ours to reduce our carbon footprint as much as we can while also meeting the rising demand of our consumers. Even beyond Earth Day, we remain committed to being efficient in our offices, in our homes and in the communities we serve."

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

