Travelers Announces 2021 Community Support of $24 Million

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today released its annual Community+Report, announcing 2021 charitable contributions of $24 million. This brings the company’s total giving to approximately $228 million over the past decade.

“We have a culture deeply rooted in helping others,” said Marlene Ibsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Travelers Foundation and Vice President of Community Relations at Travelers. “Our community work is focused on improving academic and career success, developing thriving neighborhoods and creating culturally enriched communities. Building on those priorities, we listen to our community partners and tailor our charitable efforts to the needs of the neighborhoods we call home.”

The following are highlights of the company’s 2021 community support:

Nearly $5.5 million went to academic and career development initiatives, including the company’s signature diverse talent pipeline, Travelers EDGE® (Empowering Dreams for Graduation and Employment).

Through Travelers EDGE, more than 80 students received a direct scholarship or stipend to assist them with financial needs as they worked toward earning bachelor’s degrees.

More than $4 million went to organizations dedicated to creating and maintaining safe, stable and resilient neighborhoods.

More than 85,000 meals were donated to families in need throughout Connecticut, bringing the company’s total to more than 144,000 meals donated since April 2020.

More than 90 homes were rebuilt across the United States to FORTIFIED™ standards through a partnership with the disaster resilience and recovery organization SBP.

Nearly $3.5 million was provided to organizations focused on enriching lives through arts and culture.

For more information about Travelers’ community support, please visit Travelers.com%2Fcommunity.

