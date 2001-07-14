Skechers Signs Pickleball Pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau

Recently announced as Official Footwear Sponsor of the 2022 Minto US OPEN Pickleball Championships, Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, has expanded its reach in the fast-growing sport by signing two of the top-ranked players in the world—Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau. The two athletes, who have been wearing Skechers Pickleball footwear and Skechers branded apparel on court, will be making their official debut as Skechers Brand Ambassadors starting Sunday, April 24, at the US OPEN in Naples, Florida, as they compete in individual brackets, and for the first time together as a mixed doubles team.

“Skechers may be new to our sport, but their designers delivered with the Skechers Viper Court featuring all the comfort and performance that I need,” said Catherine Parenteau. “I was able to get a few matches in already and they are unparalleled in both traction and stability. This is just the beginning for Skechers and pickleball and I am so excited to be able to partner with my fellow Skechers athlete Tyson at the US OPEN.”

"Pickleball is one of the best sports in the world, so to have an iconic brand like Skechers moving full speed ahead is incredible and it’s an honor to be part of this launch,” said Tyson McGuffin. “Working with the Skechers team to build the shoe I'll be wearing was awesome—being front row to see how the technology and innovation come together. I look forward to competing at the US OPEN in Naples, one of the biggest events of the year, meeting and interacting with all the fans and, of course, winning gold!"

“Building on our experience in the performance running and golf space, we knew it was essential to partner with top pickleball athletes to launch Skechers Viper Court at the US OPEN,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Tyson and Catherine are both exciting players at the top of their game who we are certain will help illustrate how Skechers is dedicated to this fun and accessible sport with our signature comfort and performance that players at any level will appreciate.”

Catherine Parenteau, previously a top-five junior tennis player in Canada, is now ranked number two in women's singles and women's doubles, as well as number four in mixed doubles. Recent titles include 2021 US Open Champion, 2021 The Masters Champion, and 2021 PPA Championships Champion. Catherine holds 9 PPA Titles and is a 40-time PPA Medalist. She has also started her own teaching academy, the CP Pickleball Academy.

Tyson McGuffin is a two-time US Open Champion and five-time National Champion, who holds five PPA Titles and a Triple Crown. A former 5.5-ranked tennis player turned pickleball star, Tyson is currently playing on the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour. Tyson currently holds the number four ranking in men's pro doubles, number two ranking in men's singles and number five ranking in mixed doubles. McGuffin is extremely involved in all areas of pickleball and is an incredible ambassador for the sport. He runs clinics all over the country, releases instructional videos, teaches, and promotes pickleball as a game that anyone can learn and enjoy.

The first pickleball footwear shoe from Skechers brings the brand’s signature comfort and innovation to the court. The Viper Court provides responsive performance in a breathable, lightweight design. The enhanced grip and stability of the Goodyear® rubber outsole paired with a shock-absorbing Arch Fit® insole deliver comfort and support, match after match.

Through its multi-year partnership with the US OPEN Pickleball Championships, Skechers will provide footwear to all volunteer captains at the event. Additionally, Skechers will be onsite at the tournament with an expo booth so that fans and athletes can experience and purchase Skechers Pickleball footwear as well as off-court styles. The Skechers Viper Court will be available at select Skechers retail stores and skechers.com starting in May, as well as key retail partners and specialty shops.

