Iconic Brands Celebrates Earth Day 2022 With Tree Planting Initiative

Starting April 22nd (Earth Day), Iconic will commence its “Tree Planting Campaign for Earth Day.” For every bottle of Bellissima sold through splashwines.com , the Company will plant a tree in California.

During last year’s campaign, Iconic planted 10,000 trees in collaboration with One Tree Planted.

The sustainability efforts of TopPop, Iconic’s wholly-owned subsidiary continue on multiple fronts as every pouch used saves an average of 3 bottles from waste.

To learn more about tree planting efforts and other initiatives, please visit: https://www.iconicbrandsusa.com/planet.html #BetterForThePlanet

AMITYVILLE, NY, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Iconic Brands, Inc. ( ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), a leader in the development, design and delivery of alcohol and non-alcohol beverages, announced that it is kicking off its “Tree Planting Campaign for Earth Day 2022” on April 22nd. Through May 31st, Iconic will collaborate with the international, environmental non-profit tree-planting charity, One Tree Planted, to plant a tree in California in the areas devastated by the wildfires for every bottle of Bellissima it sells through splashwines.com.

Iconic’s “Better-for-the-planet” slogan is a key component of its brand promises. This is the second year that Iconic has embarked on its tree-planting campaign with One Tree Planted, successfully planting 10,000 trees in 2021.

In addition, TopPop, Iconic’s wholly-owned subsidiary, is an advocate of green initiatives. Its flexible pouch packaging delivers up to an 85% reduction in packaging materials versus polyethylene terephthalate plastic (PET) bottles. Every pouch purchased saves 3 bottles of waste. TopPop takes on various other methods to use less energy, waste, and material resources, including utilizing 100% solar energy to power one of its facilities.

“A key part of our brand promise is to be better-for-the-planet. We are thrilled to kick off our tree planting program on Earth Day for the second year in a row,” said Iconic Chief Executive Officer Larry Romer. “Planting 10,000 trees last year was an amazing success and we hope to exceed that this year. Yet, this is just a small part of all we continue to do to for the earth. Finding ways to be more efficient, more environmentally friendly, and more sustainable is imperative for us. Along with several of our products and manufacturing facilities taking sustainable packaging and clean energy to another level, we also continue looking for strategic partners to help us advance our mission. We can’t thank One Tree Planted enough for their efforts and for the great reforestation work they do around the world.”

To learn more about tree planting efforts and other initiatives, please visit: https://www.iconicbrandsusa.com/planet.html #BetterForThePlanet

About Iconic

Iconic Brands, Inc ( ICNB) is a leader in the development, design and delivery of alcohol and non-alcohol beverages. TopPop, its wholly owned subsidiary, is a leader in the innovation of low calorie, “ready to go” drinks – ready-to-freeze (RTF) and ready-to-drink (RTD) products in sustainable, flexible and stand-up pouch packaging and in the alcohol ice-pop and “cocktails-to-go” market. Iconic’s brands include

“Bellissima” by Christie Brinkley, a premium better-for-you and better-for-the-planet collection of Prosecco, Sparkling Wines and Still Wines, all of which are certified vegan and made with organic grapes. Bellissima is strategically positioned with its zero sugar wines in the zero sugar beverage category. The Company operates in multiple states, distributes across the globe and has Fortune 500 customers that include some of the world’s largest alcohol beverage companies and brands.

Please visit Iconic’s websites and follow us on social media.

Websites: Iconicbrandsusa.com; bellissimaprosecco.com; toppoppkg.com;

sonjasangria.com

Twitter: @iconicbrandsus; @Sonja_Sangria

Instagram: @IconicBrandsUSA; @BellissimaProsecco; @sonja_sangria

LinkedIn: Iconic Brands USA; TopPop Packaging

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various risks, including those set forth in Iconic’s reports that it files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Iconic’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Contact

[email protected]



