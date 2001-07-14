Five9 and Deloitte Canada Team Up to Deliver Cloud-Based Contact Center Solutions to the Canadian Market

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced an enhanced strategic agreement with Deloitte Canada, an independent firm under the Deloitte brand that provides a broad range of integrated services and world-class capabilities to public and private clients spanning multiple industries.

The expanded collaboration will drive customer experience transformation, as Five9 continues to expand its international footprint, and closely aligns Five9 and Deloitte Canada’s proven success in partnering with Canadian companies to meet the growing demand for digital age networking and Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS).

Deloitte Canada will feature the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center as part of its Future of Service Practice, providing end-to-end contact center solutions and services across strategy, architecture, and implementation. The Five9 platform will provide Deloitte Canada’s clients access to digital channels, contact center analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to help create more human customer experiences, engaged and empowered contact center agents, and ultimately help deliver tangible business results.

Deloitte Canada is a leader in customer experience implementation, and Five9 is highly rated by customers for its solutions+and+superior+after+sales+quality+of+service+and+customer+satisfaction. This strategic agreement will amplify existing sales and solutions enablement resources in the Canadian market, and Deloitte Canada will invest in building a Five9 Center of Excellence within Canada focused on leveraging the Five9 platform to drive innovation for the contact center of the future.

“Contact centers have become a vital channel for organizations to strengthen their customer relationships and accelerate business transformation,” said Bruce Derraugh, Canadian Practice Leader, Deloitte. “We are expanding our Canadian Future of Service Consulting team that is dedicated to helping our clients leverage modern CCaaS solutions, and we look forward to working closely with Five9 to help our clients maximize the value of their CX solutions and drive successful transformation outcomes to meet their business objectives.”

There is a growing demand for CCaaS solutions, and this strategic agreement builds on recent investments Five9 has made to support its rapidly growing Canadian customer base. In 2020, Five9 rolled out two new Canadian data centers that support local data privacy regulations and augment the already available data centers in North America and EMEA. The Five9 field services teams have expanded to include additional Canadian-based Sales, Support, Professional Services, Cloud Infrastructure, Partner Ecosystem, and Customer Success teams that are helping Canadian companies embrace cloud innovation and meet the increased demand to deliver exceptional customer service.

“Canadian businesses have more choice than ever when it comes to cloud-based contact center services, and our partnership with Deloitte Canada will extend our ability to deliver a differentiated, secure, world-class experience for our customers,” said Steve Plunkett, Vice President, Global Systems Integrators, Five9. “We are excited about our partnership with Deloitte Canada and the business outcomes we will jointly drive for local enterprises’ ongoing success.”

