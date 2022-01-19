Tech Leaders: Tesla, NexTech AR, Matterport, and First Energy; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in Robotics, Electric Vehicles, Metaverse, and Battery Metals

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of:

Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA), NexTech AR Solutions ( NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), First Energy Metals ( FEMFF) (CSE: FE) and Matterport ( MTTR).

Today's emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play.

Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA) CEO Elon Musk: “Robotaxi Next Massive Driver of Growth”

“We ramped production with Giga Berlin and Giga Texas in the past few months. With two fantastic factories with great teams, they are ramping rapidly. With new factories, the initial ramp always looks small, but it grows exponentially. So, I have very high confidence in the teams of both factories. We expect to ramp those initially slowly, but like I said, growing exponentially with them achieving high volume by the end of this year. We’re also working on a new vehicle that I alluded to at the Giga Texas opening, which is a dedicated robotaxi. That’s highly optimized for autonomy, meaning it would not have steering wheel or pedals. And there are a number of other innovations around it that I think are quite exciting. That is fundamentally optimized for -- trying to achieve the lowest fully considered cost per mile or cost per kilometer, accounting everything. I think, going to be a very powerful product where we aspire to reach volume production of that in 2024. I think that really will be a massive driver of Tesla’s growth. And we remain on track to reach volume production of the Cybertruck next year…”

Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/21/tesla-inc-nasdaq-tsla-q1-2022-earnings-highlights/

NexTech AR Solutions ( NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “NexTech is On-Ramp to Metaverse & Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market”

NexTech AR ( NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own living room. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a “game changer” for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK ( NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/06/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-cse-ntar-on-ramp-to-metaverse-web-3-0-for-5-trillion-e-commerce-market/

NEXCF AR solutions create billions of dollars in potential profitability and cost cost-savings for e-commerce leaders by driving +93% increases in click through rate, and -40% reductions in product returns. This value creation and ROI is driving growing demand and industry adoption of NEXCF AR solutions. Nearly 2 billion of the world’s population now shops online. Most importantly, over 72% of e-commerce is now done by mobile phone - a native platform for Augmented Reality apps like NEXCF. Global blue chip brands utilizing NexTech AR, include: Ford Mach EV, Kohls, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, and Segway.

“NexTech’s AR solutions are rapidly becoming a ‘must-have’ for e-commerce leaders to succeed in today’s hyper-competitive market, where even marginal improvements in metrics like click-though and return-rates can mean the difference of billions of dollars to a company’s bottom line…We’re at an inflection point now, where industry demand and adoption for NexTech’s AR is accelerating and going mainstream. As E-Commerce shifts to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the demand for AR/3D product models becomes essential. NexTech is emerging as the “on ramp” to the Metaverse and Web 3.0 for the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. With over 200 million product SKU’s in e-commerce worldwide - NexTech has a potential revenue pipeline worth billions of dollars in coming years.”

April 19 - NEXCF launches BigCommerce App For 3D Model Making. With this App going live, Nextech’s ARitize 3D SaaS offering for ecommerce, extends the Company's 3D model creation capabilities to BigCommerce merchants. This App seamlessly provides BigCommerce merchants with the software needed to sell effectively online, with a frictionless one click integration for 3D model making. Nextech has already integrated with Shopify earlier this year, and will integrate with WooCommerce within the next 30 days. As demand for 3D models rises exponentially, the Company also plans to partner with Magento and other ecommerce platforms throughout 2022, continuing to rollout its third party SaaS integration and providing its ARitize 3D modelling solution to millions of ecommerce merchants globally.

April 14 - NEXCF launches Nextech Metaverse Suite. This Suite of Metaverse SaaS products unifies Nextech’s entire technology stack of 3D and AR products and apps into one, end-to-end seamless and easy to use SaaS subscription based platform. Nextech views SaaS as a significant advancement of all its 3D modelling and augmented reality solutions. SaaS integration has enormous implications for scalability and the company's future revenue growth.

April 12 - NEXCF launches Shopify “freemium” 3D model pricing, updating the Company’s Shopify app , initially launched in January , allowing merchants to create 3D/AR models for their ecommerce site.

April 6 - NEXCF files four pivotal non-provisional utility patents with respect to its ARitize 3D and ARitize CAD products for 3D model making, further strengthening the Company’s intellectual property position.

First Energy Metals ( FEMFF) (CSE: FE) Gurmin Sangha, CEO: “Lithium Essential For EV Boom Ahead”

Booming electric vehicle sales globally are causing prices for battery components like lithium to skyrocket - with prices increasing over 1,000% in the past 12 months, with no slowdown in sight, as EV’s go mainstream. China is snapping up strategic battery metals deposits globally

First Energy Metals ( FEMFF) (CSE: FE) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference is developing what promises to be a major lithium project in Quebec, Canada. Preliminary drilling and exploration results, (subject to a qualified 43-101 report), point to adding additional resources to the already 119 million tonne resource surrounding the Augustus Lithium property. A typical EV requires approximately 10 kilograms of lithium, so one ton of lithium ore is enough to build about 90 electric cars.

FEMFF’s flagship “Augustus” lithium project is strategically located in an exciting area of

known Lithium bearing rock types, with neighboring advanced staged projects with resources in place. FEMFF is now progressing on a systematic drilling program with an objective to develop a resource (43-101 compliant) over the next 9-12 months. Lithium projects and exploration projects in the area are of similar grades and support the continued exploration and potential at the Augustus Project. Sayona Mining, who owns both the advanced stage properties in the area recently published a JORC combined Measured, Indicated, and Inferred resource of 119.1million tonnes for both its North American Lithiium (NAL) and Authier project.

Importantly, FEMFF’s lithium project is located in Quebec, Canada which is a mining friendly jurisdiction. FEMFF’s lithium project is located near a past lithium processing plant and other more advanced stage lithium projects. FEMFF’s drilling program is still in the early stages with a number of important milestones in the weeks ahead, which could reveal the project’s full upside potential.

Watch First Energy Metals ( FEMFF) (CSE: FE) NEXT SUPER STOCK video:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/19/next-super-stock-first-energy-metals-otc-femff-cse-fe-lithium-for-ev-revolution/

Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) CEO Raymond Pittman: “Matterport is Digitizing the Built World - Every Building in Every Country”

“We're supremely focused on digitizing the built world because it is such a massive TAM: 4 billion buildings, $20 billion monetizable spaces out there once digitized by Matterport…We're signing all of the biggest residential brokerages in the world and the largest commercial real estate brokerages in the world as well as all of the large technology, real estate technology portals to the Matterport platform and partnership ecosystem…We want every building, every space to have its digital twin…We're continuing to put our hooks in and continuing to establish Matterport as the digital twin standard...And then the datafication and the add-ons are right behind it because many of our customers that have been with us now for even six months, all are asking for value-added insights, analytics, add-ons…These are the kinds of things that are both bringing our developers to the platform that have a lot to offer and to sell as add-on subscriptions to our customers with a great unit economics for the customer and great business for the Matterport ecosystem. That's why I'm so excited about datafication in the future of the company…”

Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/30/matterport-inc-nasdaq-mttr-q3-2021-earnings-highlights/

Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context.

