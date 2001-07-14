Bird Launches Smart Bikeshare Program in Madrid, Spain

Bird Global, Inc. ( NYSE:BRDS, Financial), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced Europe’s first joint private-public bikeshare integration in Spain’s capital, Madrid, between Bird and the Madrid Municipal Transport Company (EMT).

“The Madrid Municipal Transport Company is leading the way in bringing more sustainable mobility solutions to residents and visitors, and Bird is committed to doing everything we can to support them,” said Brian Buccella, Bird’s Senior Vice President of Global Policy. “This innovative joint bikeshare integration is a perfect example of how cities and transportation providers can work hand-in-hand to improve mobility for everyone while driving modeshift to eco-friendly transportation.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the city’s %26euro%3B1+billion+investment+in+EMT introduced by Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida earlier this year. Through the collaboration, Bird’s shared e-bikes are now integrated into Madrid’s Mobility+360+transit+app and the city’s BiciMAD public bikeshare is now available via Bird%26rsquo%3Bs+app. By offering increased visibility and access to both BiciMAD and Bird’s e-bikes, the integration aims to help EMT become a decarbonized company with a sustainable energy model while driving increased mode shift from pollution emitting internal combustion engine powered cars in the city.

How It Works

To access BiciMAD bikes, riders simply tap the clearly marked bike icons on the Bird service map. Each icon indicates a BiciMAD station and the number of available bikes at each. Once tapped, riders will immediately connect to BiciMAD where rentals can be started in a matter of moments. Additionally, Bird Bikes are now also accessible in Madrid’s Mobility 360 transit app alongside BiciMAD and BiciMAD Go vehicles. The location and battery level of Bird Bikes are clearly visible, as well as a feature that allows riders to calculate the route, time and estimated cost of the journey.

Bird’s Commitment to Multi-Modal E-Mobility

A pioneer in the micro-electric sharing industry, Bird aims to replace the billions of short car trips that take place globally with trips on eco-friendly micro-electric vehicles. The company launched with its iconic scooter to provide individuals dependent on cars with a fun, novel and eco-friendly way of getting from point A to point B, or as a connector for last mile transportation solutions.

As popularity and adoption of the shared e-scooters grew, Bird brought to market shared e-bikes aiming to meet the transportation needs of individuals looking to travel 3-5 miles, or who prefer to be seated on a micro-electric vehicle. Bird’s Smart+Bikeshare+Program, which launched last summer, is the industry’s only offering that is designed to amplify the reach and usage of local bikeshare service providers through private-public partnerships. Through the program, cities can also utilize bikes offered from Bird. The innovative Smart Bikeshare integration is currently live in U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, Austin, San Antonio and Milwaukee, as well as European cities including Rome, Bordeaux, and now, Madrid.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 400 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

