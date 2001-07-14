Macy's Celebrates the Brilliant Vision of Black Creatives With the Return of Icons of Style

Macy’s celebrates Black creatives with the return of Icons+of+Style, a collaboration with Black visionaries to help move the fashion world forward. GooGoo Atkins, Areeayl Goodwin, Matthew Harris, Jerome LaMaar, Ade Samuel and Stella and Blaise Bennett will create limited-edition seasonal collections throughout 2022 to inspire customers to embrace their personal style. Featuring exclusive designs for brands found only at Macy’s, each creative artfully designed a fashion-forward capsule of must-have items, inspired by their unique perspective and dynamic style. The first capsule of Icons of Style is available now on macys.com, the Macy’s app and select locations nationwide.

Through the brand’s Mission Every One, social purpose platform, Macy’s continues to intensify its commitment to amplify Black brands and introduce more diverse design talent into its assortment; while offering customers an elevated fashion experience. Icons of Style will feature three seasonal must-have collections with later capsules launching in July and October.

“We are proud to announce the second iteration of Icons of Style with a new group of Black visionaries who are bringing their creative excellence to Macy’s and inspiring customers to own their style with one-of-a-kind pieces,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office. “We are committed to helping diverse brands grow to scale and amplifying diverse voices to create more choices and robust shopping experiences for our customers while shaping a brighter future with bold representation for all.”

GooGoo for Bar III

GooGoo for Bar III is a celebration of curves and womanhood. GooGoo’s passion for design was born from having to improvise her wardrobe due to limited choices in plus size fashion. Designed with functionality, versatility, and a touch of statement making moments in mind, the plus size capsule features mix and match suiting, bold graphic prints and flirty accents. True to the Bar lll aesthetic, the capsule is the perfect mix of both feminine and modern components.

“I was inspired to create this collection because someone who looks like me needed to make clothes for me. I have a colorful and feminine personality and my clothes represent that,” said GooGoo Atkins. “My followers have said if you give us a line, we know it will be intended for us. I want my fans and followers to feel like I’ve listened to them, care about them and that my heart and soul is in this.”

HOME by Areeayl for I.N.C International Concepts

HOME by Areeayl for I.N.C International Concepts is inspired by the concept of home and the peace it brings. After the sudden passing of her godmother, Areeayl used her jewelry creations to heal and redefine what home meant now that her world had suddenly changed. The collection features one-of-a-kind keepsake jewelry adorned with intricate detailing, African iconography and gold embellishments for shoppers who love to make a statement.

“My collection is inspired by pieces that symbolize home so I can feel at home wherever I am. I want people when they wear my jewelry to feel grounded, protected, affirmed and special,” said Areeayl Goodwin. “My pieces are wearable art and allow the wearer to express themselves in a deep and personal way.”

MATEO for I.N.C International Concepts

Extending his love for creative self-expression and bold fashion moments, MATEO for I.N.C International Concepts brings forth the power of the statement bag and heel. Matthew mixes unexpected shapes and dramatic details to spark confidence in every step. Using pops of colors in green and yellow, a nod to his Jamaican heritage, the collection features a breadth of styles that are timeless, versatile, and collectible. Matthew Harris is an alumnus of The Workshop at Macy’s, a first-of-its-kind diverse and women-owned vendor development program.

“It has always been a burning desire for me to create shoes and this was the perfect opportunity to do so,” said Matthew Harris. “I want customers to feel empowered and beautiful when she wears a piece from MATEO for INC.”

5:31 by JEROME LAMAAR for And Now This

5:31 by JEROME LAMAAR for And Now This is a gender fluid collection with a modern, trend-forward look. Jerome effortlessly uses their exceptional eye to combine dynamic use of colors, patterns, and silhouettes into instantly covetable items all geared towards statement making style. True to the And Now This carefree aesthetic, the collection features perfect transitional pieces for an on-trend day to night look.

“This collection was inspired by a balance of masculine and feminine vibes - there are no gender norms in my eyes,” said Jerome LaMaar. “When the fashion dreamer discovers these clothes, I want them to feel magical, seen, loved and most importantly happy.”

Ade Samuel for I.N.C International Concepts

Ade Samuel for I.N.C International Concepts is for the woman who wants to be the architect of her own look. Inspired by her personal style and love for fashion, the collection features bold, vibrant prints that take form in feminine suiting, blouses and dresses – perfect for the girl who loves an outfit change. From elevated silky fabrics to eye-catching designs, the collection has the pieces to makes her feel beautiful and special every day.

“What inspired this collection was a sense of airiness, color, sophistication and femininity. I wanted to create a chic collection that spoke to me and others who are like minded,” said Ade Samuel. “I want my consumer to feel sexy, bold, empowered, playful and most importantly themselves.”

Stella & Blaise for Epic Threads

Stella & Blaise for Epic Threads provides a modern take on kids clothing. The capsule features an exciting assortment of mix and match, his and her sets perfect for fashionable fun. Highlighted by vibrant prints, graphic tees and cozy fabrics with pops of blue and purple, Stella & Blaise for Epic Threads is perfect for school, the playground or a play date with friends.

“We want everyone to feel comfortable when wearing our collection all day long,” said Stella and Blaise Bennett. “Our favorite colors are blue because it is fun and energetic and purple because it is cool and chill.”

