ATEC to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results on May 5, 2022, after the market close. The Company will host a live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Webcast

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investor+Relations+Section of ATEC’s Corporate Website.

Dial-in

To dial in to the live webcast, please register at this+link. Access details will be shared via email.

Replay

A replay of the webcast will remain available through the Investor+Relations+Section of ATEC’s Corporate Website for twelve months. In addition, a dial-in replay will be available beginning two hours after the webcast’s completion until May 12, 2022. The replay dial-in numbers are (866) 813-9403 for domestic callers and +44-204-525-0658 for international callers. Please use the replay conference ID number 866754.

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine™ is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005134/en/