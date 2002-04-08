D3eSports Announces Innocent Racing Team for D3eSports Cup Championship Series

HOUSTON, TX, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – D3eSports, a division of StemGen Inc., ( SGNI), today announced another new team for the 2022 D3eSports Cup Championship. Innocent Racing will join previously announced corporate teams for the exciting global esports championship.

Innocent Racing originates from Innocent Chocolate Products LLC which produces unique and effective health supplements designed using food-based nanotechnology and delivered in dark chocolate formulations. The esports team is managed by Innocent Chocolate Founder and Director TY Cherry, also Founder and President at EarthCorp.

“We have such a great partner in Innocent Racing team and are happy to introduce TY Cherry and his company to the D3eSports Cup Championship corporate series this year,” said Simon Dawson, chief executive officer and president of StemGen. “Not only is Innocent Chocolate 100% organic and delicious but they are doing amazing work with EarthCorp supporting a number of countries in environmental regeneration practices, sustainability, and so much more. There could not be a more pure fit for a team and a healthy message for the fans, families and gamers.”

“Joining Simon and his team at D3eSports provides us a wonderful way to introduce the Innocent Chocolate brand, along with the message and mission of EarthCorp, to a new and exciting market,” said TY Cherry. “Innocent Chocolate serves to support EarthCorp, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which creates jobs, enterprises, and economic development through environmental regeneration in several countries. The goal is to create better working conditions and higher incomes through education and empowerment to achieve sustainability and regenerate our planet for future generations.”

The new Innocent Chocolate 2022 line is offered in several different forms: shots, spreads, shakes, and more to come. The advanced technology food science and supplement company is changing the way consumers view chocolate. Multiple bioactive ingredients in different formulas address key consumer health concerns including immune support, gut health, blood glucose management/reduction, weight management, anxiety/stress, sleep, joint care, skin care, and many more. All products are always organic, vegan, sugar free, allergen free, and non-GMO.

The D3eSports championship format will run on the Forza Motorsport 7 platform and likely feature three 20-minute races with 16 qualified drivers in eight corporate teams competing in a Swiss format.

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. ( SGNI) is a virtual to real gaming platform in the motorsports industry focused on the digital transformation of motorsports, gaming, and education. StemGen manages its operations on a global basis from the corporate headquarters located in Houston, TX. Visit www.stemgeninc.com for more information.

ABOUT INNOCENT CHOCOLATE

Innocent Chocolate is a high-tech food science food company providing advanced health supplements hidden away inside delicious, organic dark chocolate. These Ultimate Functional Foods are always sugar-free, allergen free, vegan, organic, net-zero carbs, non-GMO, with nothing artificial. Visit www.innocentchocolate.com for more information.

