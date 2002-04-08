WTW receives highest recognition for innovation in benefits outsourcing

ARLINGTON, Va., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW ( WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced that it has been named to the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals’ (IAOP’s) 2022 Global Outsourcing 100®. This is the 11th consecutive year that WTW has been recognized as one of the best outsourcing providers and advisors in the world.



WTW received a top score in Innovation, having demonstrated programs that continuously identify and implement different, more efficient solutions to add value for clients. The results of these programs were independently verified by third parties. WTW was also awarded distinctions in the categories of Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustained Excellence. WTW’s Benefits Outsourcing offers high-quality health and welfare and pension administration solutions to help employers provide an industry-leading benefit experience for their employees and retirees.

“We are delighted to once again be recognized by the IAOP as a leader in outsourcing,” said Jason Dalbec, managing director, Benefits Outsourcing, WTW. “This reinforces our dedication to innovation and investments in our outsourcing solutions; we are driven to help our clients succeed by delivering an exceptional employee experience in every interaction.”

Global Outsourcing 100 entrants are judged based on a rigorous scoring methodology that evaluates the excellence of their service delivery; continued innovation to add value for customers; corporate social responsibility measures; and the size and growth of their revenue, employees and global presence. Client testimonials are a crucial component in determining the IAOP’s Global Outsourcing 100 list.

“Our clients are facing ever-changing demands and uncertainties, and more than ever they need an agile partner that places an unrelenting focus on innovation and quality,” said Julie Gebauer, global head, Health, Wealth & Career, WTW. “This important recognition demonstrates our values and our dedication to delivering solutions for today’s complex challenges in people, risk, and capital.”

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About the Global Outsourcing 100

As the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support, IAOP® annually produces subsequent research to help companies in their outsourcing decisions, including the Global Outsourcing 100 — the annual listing of the world's best outsourcing service providers — now in its 14th year.

About WTW

At WTW ( WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

