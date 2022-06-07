Gartner Announces Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2022

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner+Security+%26amp%3B+Risk+Management+Summit+2022

When: June 7–10, 2022

Where: National Harbor, Maryland

Details: Enterprises are accelerating their adoption of digitalization and agile methodologies, dramatically changing their risk profiles. Many organizations continue to add layers of defense, which in turn increases the complexity of defending against the continued onslaught of more and more advanced attacks. At the Gartner+Security+%26amp%3B+Risk+Management+Summit+2022, Gartner experts will discuss insights into key strategic imperatives for safeguarding the organization, defending against attackers and delivering business value.

Audience and Topics: The conference is expected to feature more than 60 Gartner experts and 150+ research-driven sessions. The audience will consist of chief information security officers (CISOs), CIOs, chief risk officers (CROs), security managers, privacy officers, governance and risk executives, security engineers and more.

The full+conference+agenda features eight comprehensive tracks that take a deep dive into a broad range of topics including cybersecurity leadership skills, infrastructure security, application and data security, cyberthreat mitigation and preparedness, and security product market dynamics.

Keynotes & Guest Speakers:

Gartner Opening Keynote: “Cybersecurity 2032: Accelerating the Evolution of Cybersecurity” with Gartner distinguished research vice president Andrew Walls & Gartner research vice president Katell Thielemann

“Cybersecurity 2032: Accelerating the Evolution of Cybersecurity” with Gartner distinguished research vice president Andrew Walls & Gartner research vice president Katell Thielemann Guest Keynote: “A Conversation with General Keith Alexander” with Gen. Keith Alexander, Former Director of the NSA; Chairman and Co-CEO, IronNet

“A Conversation with General Keith Alexander” with Gen. Keith Alexander, Former Director of the NSA; Chairman and Co-CEO, IronNet Guest Keynote: “The Poker Game of Life: Using Poker to Enhance Thinking and Decision Making” with Maria Konnikova, Author, Psychologist, Poker Champion and Journalist

“The Poker Game of Life: Using Poker to Enhance Thinking and Decision Making” with Maria Konnikova, Author, Psychologist, Poker Champion and Journalist Guest Keynote: “Cybersecurity, Geopolitics, and Information Warfare in the Modern Age” with Alex Stamos, Former Chief of Security at Facebook and Professor at Stanford

“Cybersecurity, Geopolitics, and Information Warfare in the Modern Age” with Alex Stamos, Former Chief of Security at Facebook and Professor at Stanford Fireside Chat with Equifax: “Evaluating Cyber Risk in the Boardroom” with John McKinley, Board Member, Equifax and Founder, Great Falls Ventures & Jamil Farshchi, Chief Information Security Officer, Equifax

“Evaluating Cyber Risk in the Boardroom” with John McKinley, Board Member, Equifax and Founder, Great Falls Ventures & Jamil Farshchi, Chief Information Security Officer, Equifax Gartner Closing Keynote: “Treat Cybersecurity as a Business Investment!” with distinguished research vice president Paul Proctor & John McKinley, Board Member, Equifax and Founder, Great Falls Ventures

Exhibit Showcase: The Exhibit Showcase onsite at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit will bring together more than 220 leading technology and service providers highlighting the latest data and analytics tools. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the Exhibitor+Directory.

Venue and Travel Details: Visit the Summit’s website for complete venue and travel details.

