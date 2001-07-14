Vacasa Forecasts 2022 Summer Travel Trends in New Report

With summer vacation plans heating up, Vacasa (NASDAQ%3A+VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, collaborated with Allison+Partners to get the long and the short(s) of what Americans have planned for the peak travel season ahead. The key takeaway: people aren’t flip-flopping on their desire to travel. Vacasa’s joint survey* revealed that 63% of Americans plan to get away this summer, which is a slight jump from the 59% who planned to do so in 2021, and that 85% of summer travelers report plans to vacation more frequently this summer compared to last.

Though there are still factors keeping people homebound or undecided about summer vacations, including rising travel and gas prices, COVID-19 is having less of an impact on travel plans. At this point in the pandemic, more so than any other reason, people say they’re in need of a change in scenery or company this summer and are ready to splurge on vacation (especially parents). Where are they heading? Naturally, waterfront destinations are the top pick for summer travelers, followed by national parks, and Vacasa’s trending destinations—including Kauai, Hawaii, and Whistler, British Columbia—mirror that balance of beach-side and recreation-rich retreats. ‘Tis the sea-sun, right?

Here’s a first look at Vacasa%26rsquo%3Bs+2022+Summer+Travel+Trends, issued today:

Sixty-three percent of Americans plan to get away for a summer vacation—a slight jump from the 59% who planned to do so in 2021—while 1 in 5 Americans remain undecided on seasonal travel plans (20%).

And the likelihood of travel only increases for people who can pack up the laptop and go: Those who work fully remote or in a hybrid format are both more likely to take a vacation this summer (75%) and more likely to travel more often than last year (91%).

Approximately 3 in 4 travelers (74%) are planning to keep their summer trips within the United States, while 26% of travelers are planning international trips this year. When it comes to what international locales are attracting tourists, it’s almost evenly split between Canada and/or Mexico and countries further abroad.

Fourth of July is the most popular summer holiday weekend for travel this year with nearly half of U.S. travelers (46%) planning to go somewhere, followed by Memorial Day (31%) and Labor Day (25%).

Thank mom and dad for, well, everything really: Turns out parents are splurging on food and drinks (77%), entertainment and activities (56%) and accommodations (42%) more so than non-parents (73%, 48% and 30%, respectively) during summer vacations.

Thirty-two percent of travelers plan to stay in a vacation rental this summer—a slight bump up from the spring+survey—because they feel it’s the best value for their money (58%), gives them access to private home amenities (54%) and provides more privacy (47%).

Of those not planning to travel this summer, 1 in 4 are waiting until travel and/or gas prices are lower, while 20% of Americans aren’t traveling because they still don’t feel safe due to COVID-19. That’s a sizable drop since a similar question was asked in spring 2022, when 35% didn’t feel safe traveling, and an even more so since summer 2021, when 42% cited pandemic safety concerns.

To explore the report’s full findings and Vacasa’s trending summer spots, along with vacation rentals available across 400+ top destinations, visit www.vacasa.com.

*Methodology: Allison+Partners surveyed 1,001 individuals over the age of 18 in the United States. The survey was fielded using the Qualtrics Insight Platform and panel was sourced from Lucid. Fielding was executed in March 2022.

