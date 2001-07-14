New Relic Adds Infinite Tracing for Browser, Mobile, and Serverless Applications

New+Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, launched a major update to New Relic Infinite Tracing®, its fully managed tracing solution that can analyze 100% of customer tracing data for rapid performance bottleneck isolation. The launch includes two major innovations that help engineering teams across the globe. First, front-end and full-stack developers can now analyze distributed traces generated by browser, mobile, and serverless applications along with their back-end services for full-stack visibility. Second, customers in US, Europe, Asia, and Australia can use in-region trace observers — key in-region edge services that enable Infinite Tracing — to access the capability at low cloud egress costs while meeting region-specific compliance requirements. New Relic customers on Pro and Enterprise plans can get started for no additional charge, as the capabilities are included with the all-in-one New Relic observability platform with simple and predictable usage-based pricing.

According to O%26rsquo%3BReilly%26rsquo%3Bs+Microservices+Adoption+report, more than 60 percent of software developers and architects are switching from monoliths to microservices in order to deliver better customer experiences, faster. While this approach provides teams with greater flexibility and faster code deployments, it also introduces significant complexity by incorporating new dependencies, diverse frameworks, and various deployment mechanisms for their hundreds to thousands of microservices. This increased complexity makes it much more difficult for engineers to find and diagnose performance bottlenecks in their systems. Head-based sampling solutions for distributed tracing randomly select traces to be analyzed, leaving important signals undiscovered. New Relic Infinite Tracing® addresses this challenge by delivering a tail-based+sampling solution which allows customers to send 100% of their trace data and decide which traces to retain after all spans have been analyzed.

“I am proud that we continue to deliver for our customers with more options and capabilities for Infinite Tracing,” said Alex Kroman, SVP and Product GM, Observability at New Relic. “By expanding the service to new regions and supporting tail-based sampling for browser, mobile, and serverless traces — in addition to application traces — we are helping our customers around the world to quickly and cost-effectively isolate failures and performance issues, enabling them to consistently deliver world-class customer experiences.”

New enhancements and benefits of New Relic Infinite Tracing include:

EU & APAC Availability : Access to New Relic Infinite Tracing® is now available to all customers in the European Union and Asia-Pacific regions. Customers can send all their traces to a regional service to decide what data to send to New Relic. This ensures customers have a low egress cost for tail-based sampling while also addressing regional compliance requirements.

: Access to New Relic Infinite Tracing® is now available to all customers in the European Union and Asia-Pacific regions. Customers can send all their traces to a regional service to decide what data to send to New Relic. This ensures customers have a low egress cost for tail-based sampling while also addressing regional compliance requirements. Browser, Mobile, and Serverless Support : View traces from the entire software stack with support for browser, mobile, and AWS Lambda. Front-end developers and cloud architects can now specify the types of browser, mobile, or serverless traces they care about and never miss a trace again.

: View traces from the entire software stack with support for browser, mobile, and AWS Lambda. Front-end developers and cloud architects can now specify the types of browser, mobile, or serverless traces they care about and never miss a trace again. Instant All-in-One Access: All current New Relic customers on Pro or Enterprise plans can set up New Relic Infinite Tracing® in minutes with no additional changes to their existing contract. New customers can get started with distributed tracing for free by creating a new account without needing to enter a credit card.

New Relic Infinite Tracing® is generally available across all global regions as part of the New Relic platform — the only all-in-one observability platform with a secure telemetry cloud, powerful full-stack analysis tools, and predictable usage-based pricing instead of disjointed SKU bundles for all of a customer’s telemetry data. All full platform users on Pro and Enterprise editions can access Infinite Tracing and these new features in minutes. New customers can sign up and start using the experience for free, no credit card needed. For more information, check out our documentation, ​​read the whitepaper, or visit www.newrelic.com.

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying and running great software. New Relic One delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs and traces—paired with the most powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers get past the ‘what’ to uncover the ‘why.’ Delivered through the industry’s only consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, decrease change failure rates, accelerate release frequency and reduce mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands, including AB InBev, Banco Internacional, Chegg, Gojek, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS) and Zalora, improve uptime and reliability, drive operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. Uncover the ‘why’ with New Relic at www.newrelic.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic Infinite Tracing, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic’s financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic’s most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic’s Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

