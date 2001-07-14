UserTesting Introduces New Test Templates for Companies Looking to Meet the Growing Demand for Sustainable Products, Services, and Experiences

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human+insight, today announced new test templates for the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform that enable companies focused on or interested in sustainability to obtain rapid feedback from their target audiences via customizable, out-of-the-box test plan templates. As consumers become more focused on sustainable culture and products, companies are working to meet those demands to stay competitive. For companies new to sustainability or those founded on environmentally conscious offerings, UserTesting’s new test templates help provide a full picture of their customers’ needs and expectations so they can deliver best-in-class eco-conscious products, brands, or experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005314/en/

According to a McKinsey+report, sustainable marketed products have been growing five to six times faster than non-sustainable products. Additionally, 85 percent of consumers have become “greener” in their purchases over the past five years according to research by Simon-Kucher+%26amp%3B+Partners, a global strategy and pricing consultancy. Those companies that focus on customer perspectives and expectations related to sustainability and deliver on those needs will have a distinct advantage over those that don’t.

The UserTesting sustainability templates help organizations quickly discover the key insights that matter so teams can focus on developing the environmentally-friendly products and services that customers want and expect. This template bundle includes pre-built test plans for:

Understanding how and why consumers purchase and use sustainable goods and services to inform forward-looking strategies;

Learning about evolving customer needs and expectations to drive current or future products and services;

Improving clarity and efficacy of messaging and positioning around sustainability and environmental programs.

The latest templates feature pre-built sample questions that organizations can use as-is or customize to fit their exact testing requirements. Organizations can leverage these templates to capture perspectives from UserTesting’s first-party, opt-in network of contributors or directly from their own networks.

“Sustainability is a growing force around the globe. The World+Economic+Forum forecasts that nature-positive solutions will create $10 trillion in business opportunity and millions of new jobs,” said Janelle Estes, Chief Insights Officer of UserTesting. “Offering environmentally-friendly products and services is no longer a niche business; it has quickly become the new normal of doing business. UserTesting can help brands understand the changing needs of their customers to ensure they are meeting their demands.”

The new sustainability templates add to the more than 100 pre-built testing templates available on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,300 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005314/en/