Magnet Forensics to Host 2022 First Quarter Conference Call

Magnet Forensics Inc. (TSX: MAGT) (“Magnet Forensics” or the “Company“), today announced that it will release its 2022 first quarter financial results by press release on Thursday, May 5, 2022, prior to market open. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call that same day, Thursday, May 5, at 8:00 am Eastern Time hosted by Mr. Adam Belsher, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Vreeswyk, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Angelo Loberto, Chief Operating Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Thursday, May 5, 2022

TIME: 8:00 am ET

DIAL-IN NUMBER: (873) 415-0272 or (877) 284-0335

TAPED REPLAY: (416) 621-4642 or (800) 585-8367

REFERENCE NUMBER: 8726066

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of Magnet Forensics’ website at www.magnetforensics.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast. An archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Magnet Forensics

Founded in 2010, Magnet Forensics is a developer of digital investigation software that acquires, analyzes, reports on, and manages evidence from digital sources, including computers, mobile devices, IoT devices and cloud services. Magnet Forensics’ software is used by more than 4,000 public and private sector customers in over 90 countries and helps investigators fight crime, protect assets and guard national security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005284/en/