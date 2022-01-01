CyberArk Delivers 99.99% Availability for Identity Customers

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity+Security, announced it achieved “four nines” (99.99%) of uptime availability for its innovative CyberArk+Identity solution. CyberArk offers high availability with resilient, scalable architecture and market-leading product capabilities.

Accelerated cloud adoption and the evolving workplace have changed the way many organizations do business, making availability an essential utility in the security and operations backbone for any digital-first company. Built for reliability, CyberArk Identity helps protect against the leading point of attack used in data breaches – compromised credentials – through unifying single sign-on (SSO), adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), user behavior analytics (UBA), lifecycle management and directory services into one integrated solution.

Leading with a security-first approach, CyberArk delivers hyper-scalable, redundant architecture combined with innovative cloud security controls to enable zero downtime upgrades. This commitment to uptime is critical; not only does it impact productivity, but it has a direct link to security and risk mitigation.

Reinforcing the value of CyberArk Identity, a global+professional+services+firm recently detailed how it enhanced security and achieved a 90% productivity improvement using the solution. Within one week of deployment, the company was able to provide SSO to over 600 business applications and secured access to each application with adaptive MFA, secure and properly authenticate access to AWS and Azure environments for nearly 200 developers, and secure clients’ access to customer-facing applications. With CyberArk Identity, the organization was able to monitor all user access activity, enforce MFA for highly sensitive applications and track the use of certain applications to help reduce risk involving unauthorized account access.

“We have always considered delivering exceptional availability to our customers as a key objective. We believe that this commitment also reflects our dedication to customer security, with CyberArk further differentiated by offering world-class architecture and solutions,” said Gil Rapaport, general manager of CyberArk’s Access business. “It’s important that both workforce and customer end-users have access to the resources they need, anywhere and time – without having to worry about downtime. This is another milestone that reflects our customer-driven approach and unwavering dedication to supporting customers’ business priorities, while improving their security.”

