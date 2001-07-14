Afton Chemical Introduces Greenclean™ 3 Detergent Technology in North America for Diesel Fuel

Afton Chemical is pleased to announce its latest development in diesel fuel detergent technology, Greenclean™ 3, now available in North America. This powerful, innovative technology builds on the successful and recognized first-generation Greenclean™ platform. With its more robust detergent system, Greenclean™ 3 will continue to enhance the operation of heavy-duty fleets and off-road equipment that contain the latest engine technology and emission control devices.

Greenclean%26trade%3B+3+Detergent+Technology+benefits include protection from both traditional deposits and internal injector deposits, enhanced filterability, improved stability, reduction in emissions, and improved fuel economy. This new platform also incorporates other additive combinations to address performance needs such as lubricity, cetane, and cold flow improvers to minimize the complexity of handling multiple additives.

Roman Olini, Americas Commercial Vehicle Marketing Manager, credited Afton’s extensive industry experience in developing this latest generation of Greenclean™ Detergent Technology. “We developed this platform building on Afton's long legacy of technical expertise and real-world experience in the diesel fuel segment. We are proud to launch an efficient new product line that maintains the strengths of our current technology while continuing to deliver optimal performance in all segments of the commercial vehicle space,” he said.

Tim Brennan, Fuels Technical Services Manager, said, “This new detergent system has been proven in the United States, under real-world+conditions validating very robust fuel economy benefits.”

About Afton Chemical Corporation:

Afton Chemical Corporation is part of the NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) family of companies. Afton Chemical Corporation uses its formulation, engineering and marketing expertise to help their customers develop and market fuels and lubricants that reduce emissions, improve fuel economy, extend equipment life, improve operator satisfaction and lower the total cost of vehicle and equipment operation. Afton Chemical Corporation develops and sells an extensive line of unique additives for gasoline and distillate fuels, driveline fluids, engine oils and industrial lubricants. Afton Chemical Corporation supports global operations through regional headquarters located in Asia Pacific, EMEAI, Latin America and North America. Afton Chemical Corporation is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, visit www.aftonchemical.com.

Greenclean™ and Greenclean™ 3 are trademarks owned by Afton Chemical Corporation.

