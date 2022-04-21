NGA Partners With NextNav to Bring Vertical Location to the NG9-1-1 Community

Partnership will dramatically improve geolocation of callers to provide floor-level altitude in multistory buildings through cloud-native NG9-1-1 applications

MCLEAN, Va. and BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGA 911, LLC (NGA) , the source for complete, customizable and reliable NG9-1-1 solutions, today partnered with NextNav, a leader in next generation GPS, to provide actionable vertical location to its ever-growing public safety client base.



Using the NGA-powered NGCS ESInet , agencies gain greater situational awareness and benefit from a common picture of Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) in a single framework. Now, NGA’s clients will receive the most accurate vertical location data, provided by NextNav Pinnacle and delivered across the geospatially-powered ESInet domain. The result: NGA will be positioned to natively route floor-level vertical location data of incoming requests for service across its ecosystem and display the location in 2D and 3D formats. In turn, First Responders gain the confidence that they - and those they’re dispatched to serve - will remain protected in emergency response instances.

“Gathering precise location data for 9-1-1 dispatch is critical to ensuring our solutions provide the most efficient, accurate information for the agencies we serve,” said Don Ferguson, CEO at NGA. “By working with NextNav, NGA will be able to continue this commitment and deliver greater situational awareness, ensuring first responders and the citizens they serve are better protected. The location intelligence provided by NextNav Pinnacle is particularly important for calls requiring a response in urban and suburban areas, where callers are often within multistory buildings.”

“In working with NGA, we’re taking a critical step forward in bringing vertical location technology – a critical component to the Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) ecosystem – to the Public Safety industry,” said Dan Hight, VP of Business Development). “Through partnerships with industry leaders like NGA, agencies are gaining accurate vertical location data and the ability to provide these capabilities to Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) in a cohesive fashion.”

The Pinnacle network delivers precise vertical location in 4,400 cities and towns – capturing 90% of buildings greater than three stories – in the United States. NextNav Pinnacle powers applications across the public safety community to support stronger situational awareness for first responders. Most recently, a tier-one wireless carrier selected NextNav Pinnacle to bring z-axis capabilities to wireless 9-1-1 phone calls to enhance caller geolocation and emergency response outcomes.

About NGA 911 LLC:

NGA 911 is a complete, customizable, and reliable NG9-1-1 solution bringing secure, affordable 911 Cloud services to anywhere in the world. Our incremental deployment and patented technologies are poised to smoothly transition legacy 9-1-1 systems to the future of emergency services, with the latest NG9-1-1 technology available.

For more information, please visit https://nga911.com/ or follow NGA on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About NextNav:

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company’s Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav’s TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn .

