INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Apyx Medical Corporation (“Apyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APYX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 14, 2022, Apyx disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would be posting a Medical Device Safety Communication (“MDSC”) related to the Company’s Advanced Energy Products. The Company further disclosed that “[b]ased on our initial interactions with the FDA, we believe the Agency’s MDSC will pertain to the use of our Advanced Energy products outside of their FDA-cleared indication for general use in cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.”

On this news, Apyx’s share price fell $4.02, or 40.6%, to close at $5.88 per share on March 14, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Apyx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

