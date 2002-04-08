Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Announces Appointment of Executive Officer

LAKEVILLE, Conn., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), “SAL”, the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced the appointment of a new Executive Officer of the Bank effective May 2, 2022.



Stephen Scott was named Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Mr. Scott will report to the President and CEO and will be responsible for Retail Administration and Operations; Loan Servicing; Deposit Operations; Customer Support; and Electronic Banking Services. Mr. Scott, age 39, most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Fieldpoint Private for the past seven years. Prior to that, he served as Senior Manager, Global Loan Operations at GE Capital Real Estate (2012-2015) and Vice President, Loan Servicing at Union Savings Bank (2008-2012). Mr. Scott holds a BBA in Business Management from Western Connecticut State University, Ancell School and is a graduate of the ABA Graduate School of Banking Leadership Program at University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School. He resides in Danbury, CT.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Stephen to our team,” stated Rick Cantele, President and CEO of Salisbury. “Stephen’s knowledge and leadership experience will be a tremendous asset to the Bank as we continue to execute on our strategic plan, prudently manage our growth, and enhance our digital capabilities. I look forward to working with Stephen as we focus on long-term value for our stakeholders and the growth strategy of our company.”

