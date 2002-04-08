WTW hires Mike McKinley as new Global Head of Tax

ARLINGTON, Va., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW ( WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Mike McKinley as the company’s new Global Head of Tax. This is the latest in a series of recent hires aimed at strengthening WTW’s Finance function as the company looks to deliver on its grow, simplify and transform strategic priorities announced at last September’s Investor Day. McKinley will join WTW on May 9 and report to the company’s CFO, Andrew Krasner.



Commenting on McKinley’s appointment, Krasner said, “We are excited to have Mike join us in this strategically important role. Mike is a seasoned leader with more than 25 years’ experience. Serving most recently as Marsh McLennan’s Global Head of International Tax, Mike has worked in the same industry as WTW since 2016. We look forward to benefiting from his breadth of experience and fresh perspective.”

Speaking to his new appointment, McKinley said, “This is an exciting time to be joining WTW. The Finance function has an important role to play in helping the company grow, simplify and transform. I look forward to contributing to WTW’s future success.”

Prior to his most recent role at Marsh McLennan, McKinley held tax related positions at GE Capital, Citigroup Inc. and Deloitte. He has a Master’s degree from Georgia State University and Bachelor of Science degree from Wake Forest University.

Other recent hires to WTW’s Finance Team include: Friedi Pfeiffer, formerly with Aon, who leads Finance for North America, including Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) North America, along with Tina Shah, previously with Marsh McLennan, who leads Finance for WTW’s CRB business in Europe.

