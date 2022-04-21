UMAX GROUP CORP. - FYE Company Update

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / UMAX Group Corp. (the "Company" or "UMAX" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: UMAX) - UMAX would like to provide a detailed overview of its current and future operational plans as Fiscal Year End (April 30) approaches.

The Company operates a state-of-the-art facility in Downtown Los Angeles, through its subsidiary Funny Media Group, LLC, that has become a one-stop shop for live comedy shows. This 6,000-sq.ft. location has been upgraded with state-of-the-art on-site video and production equipment along with a full build-out for a live audience. Additionally, through its subsidiary Funny Media Studios (formerly Broadcast West), UMAX operates a full production studio on West Adams in Los Angeles, California, with crew, equipment, and a shoot-ready soundstage all under one roof. From multi-camera to green screen, in-studio or on-location, and full television broadcast capabilities.

Below are links to the social media and websites for each subsidiary:

Rondell Fletcher (UMAX President and CEO) said, "We plan to aggressively expand the operational footprint of UMAX with a focus on business relationships and acquisitions geared toward building our asset base and top-line revenue."

UMAX, through its subsidiary, Funny Media Studios, has developed a multi-layered marketing program for up-and-coming cryptocurrency coins and companies as well as influencers in this space. The projected growth of this nascent industry over the next decade will create myriad opportunities for UMAX, as it leverages its broadcasting and marketing capabilities to help grow this sector.

Rondell Fletcher (UMAX President and CEO) further said, "We believe that Funny Media Studios is perfectly suited to help crypto companies reach a global audience with exciting content and social media," Mr. Fletcher said. "We will announce strategic marketing partnerships soon. We are very excited to venture into the cryptocurrency space as we believe it will increase our top-line revenue significantly. We will grow with the industry we plan to serve."

The cryptocurrency market on a global basis hit the $3 Trillion mark in 2021 and is currently projected to reach $20 Trillion mark by 2030. This is a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 26.76% during this time span. The cryptocurrency market will grow exponentially over the next decade. With that said, as this market capitalization exponentially expands over the next decade, there is going to be a corresponding growth in the number of different Crypto Currency and tokens for potential investors to research. These Cryptocurrencies and tokens are going to be required to properly market their Crypto assets or find it difficult to get them in front of investors they need to support them.

Separately, Mr. Fletcher notes that UMAX is in final negotiations to acquire an EPS foam fabricating firm located in the Southwest United States. This will be a great acquisition as UMAX operated a similar firm last year, Mr. Fletcher said. A Memorandum of Understanding is expected right after Fiscal Year End (April 30), with the closing to occur shortly thereafter. This firm meets UMAX's expansion criteria of hard-asset and gross-revenue acquisition.

About Us

UMAX Group Corp. is a Nevada corporation, is a public-quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "UMAX". UMAX reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (E.g., "Pink Sheet Current"). UMAX currently owns Funny Media Group, Inc. (Wholly Owned) and Funny Media Studios, LLC (Control Owned).

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Company Information:

UMAX Group Corp.

2020 Bay Avenue

Los Angeles, California 90021

Investor Relations: Jack Zietz

Email: [email protected]

