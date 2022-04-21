Global PoleTrusion Group Corp Announces Financing Discussion in Europe

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Global PoleTrusion Group Corp. (OTC PINK:GPGC) is happy to announce that the discussions with the electrical supply companies in East Africa are progressing very well.

The response has been very favorable, and we are expecting positive news. As a result, GPGC has entered into discussions with 4 different financing groups in Europe to complete the financing for the development of the East African pole market.

The use of the proceeds will be for the development of production facilities as per prepared budgets.

We are looking to develop a single production line at each of the 3 facilities. As an agreement is reached, GPGC will keep our shareholders informed. GPGC is actively pursuing the African development program to capitalize on the power transmission and distribution opportunities of electrification.

GPGC management is forward thinking and aggressively working to build shareholder value.

"Having different groups will allow GPGC to acquire the best financing conditions and also opens the doors for particular project financing, as per Solar and Biomass projects in the horizon", said Ramiro Guerrero, President / CEO global PoleTrusion Group.

About Global PoleTrusion Group Corp.

GPGC is an engineering firm that fulfills the needs of telecommunications and utility companies, providing composite poles, towers and renewable energy solutions. Their composite structures outperform their steel, wood and concrete counterparts as they are stronger, lighter, easier to install and environmentally safe. With its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities, GPGC is at the forefront of providing creative and effective solutions to address the needs of utility companies around the world.

To learn more about GPGC, visit www.globalpoletrusiongroup.com.

Contact:

[email protected]poletrusion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains « forward-looking statements », as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

SOURCE: Global PoleTrusion Group Corp.

