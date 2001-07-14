Offerpad to Plant a Tree for Every Home It Buys or Sells through End of 2022

Offerpad, a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, announced today it is partnering with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) as a tree-planting partner in the nonprofit organization’s 50 Million for Our Forests campaign.1 Offerpad will plant a tree for every home it buys or sells now through the end of 2022. In 2021, Offerpad bought over 9,000 homes and sold more than 6,000 in over 1,700 cities and towns in 21 U.S. markets across the country.

“‘Every day matters’ is a value that’s at the root of our approach to helping today’s home buyers and sellers,” said Joe O’Donnell, Vice President Customer Experience at Offerpad. “‘Every day matters’ is even more critical when it comes to taking care of our environment and communities. It’s something that impacts all of us, every day, and we couldn’t be more excited that this opportunity can help empower our customers to put environmental sustainability into action by assisting and supporting Offerpad’s commitment to The National Forest Foundation’s 50 Million for Our Forests campaign.”

With more than 1 million acres in need of reforestation,2 the NFF is leading conservation efforts to restore and enhance publicly owned National Forests and Grasslands. Reforestation helps re-establish forest cover and improve our natural air filter.3 As trees grow and consume air, they remove harmful pollutants from the atmosphere.4 One hundred trees can remove 430 pounds of air pollutants annually.5

National forests are an important part of life for many homeowners and local communities, providing endless opportunities to enjoy nature and stay active. The NFF reports that 7 out of 10 Americans live within a 2-hour drive from a National Forest, and restoration helps improve the quality of recreational activities for more than 160 million visitors per year.6

"We love that Offerpad values protecting our National Forests for the future. Because of partners like Offerpad we have planted over 21 million trees in National Forests across the country," said Mindy Crowell, Reforestation Partnership Director for the NFF.

In addition to its partnership with the NFF, Offerpad also announced today that it is partnering with the City of Chandler to adopt a local park near the Company’s headquarters in Chandler, Arizona. As part of its sponsorship of the City’s Centennial Park, local Offerpad employees and their families can volunteer to participate in monthly clean-up events to help maintain it.

Offerpad’s mission is to provide your best way to buy and sell a home. Period. We use technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control and certainty to solve their housing needs. We combine our fundamental real estate expertise with our data-driven digital “Solutions Center” platform to give users a holistic, customer-centric experience, enabling them to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing and buyer representation services. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

The National Forest Foundation works on behalf of the American public to inspire personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation. Each year the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, facilitates common ground, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, and improves recreational opportunities. The NFF believes our National Forests and all they offer are an American treasure and are vital to the health of our communities. Learn more at nationalforests.org.

