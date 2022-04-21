General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. Issues First Shareholder Update of 2022

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., (OTC PINK:GEVI), recaps recent events from the 4th quarter of 2021 through the first quarter of 2022.

On October 17th, 2021, the Board of Directors and by action of the Majority Shareholder approved the change in name from General Environmental Ventures to General Enterprise Ventures and released an 8k regarding the event on October 19th, 2021.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. has completed the name change in the state of Wyoming and taken the required steps with the Company's Transfer Agent (Colonial Stock Transfer) to submit a completed application for FINRA's approval which is currently under review.

On April 18th, 2022, OTC Markets (https://otcmarkets.com) removed the "shell risk" designation from the corporate profile page of "GEVI", which was an indication that the audits provided showed considerable corporate activity and operations. The Company would like to Thank OTC Markets for their consideration on the matter.

It has been brought to the attention of "GEVI" Management that there are inconsistencies regarding the public profile of the Company, and that some of the information available is out-dated. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. intends to apply for QB Certification, and will strive to meet the stringent criteria to file for OTCQB up-listing within the next 45 days. The Company believes this will correct any informational issues and resolve Shareholder concerns.

On April 13th, 2022, the Company acquired Mighty Fire Breaker (https://mightyfirebreaker.com/), a nationally recognized award winner in the early Fire elimination industry as an innovator and leader in ‘Green Fire Inhibitor' products. An 8k regarding this acquisition was released on April 13th, 2022.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. will be participating in the "Grand Opening" of Mighty Fire Breaker's first ever 'Wild Fire Depot' the Pro Environment Market Place in Rohnert Park, California on April 22nd, 2022. The Company will be showcasing its amazing line of CITROTECH based products, several members of the management team will be present during this fire demo events.

The General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. website (https://generalenterpriseventures.com/) is still under construction as content is added, we encourage Shareholders and Investors to check back often.

