Star Alliance International Corp. ("STAL") appoints Bryan Cappelli to the Board of Directors

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) is pleased to introduce Bryan Cappelli as its newest member of the Board of Directors. Bryan brings a wealth of experience to our Board of Directors

Bryan Cappelli has financed, developed and/or acquired more than $3.0 billion of real estate projects in the New York Tri State area and has 18 years of development and capital markets experience.

Amongst many of Bryan's achievements, he served as Chief Operating Officer of the Cappelli Organization overseeing ~$1B of mixed-use developments in Westchester and Fairfield Counties, including The Ritz Carlton Hotel and Condominiums and City Center White Plains,

Bryan later served as Co-President of Development for Ceruzzi Holdings and was a member of the investment committee. He oversaw the acquisition and development of the Centrale and Hayworth condominium projects and the Lipstick Building, totaling over 1 million square feet and $1B in value.

Bryan's company, Blue Line Real Estate Ventures, a dynamic real estate investment vehicle has served as co-general partner in multiple large scale development and acquisitions across all asset classes in addition to making significant angel investments in various emerging development technologies and operating companies. Mr. Cappelli as CEO of XKCappelli, a division of the Cappelli Organization is directing the development of a $800m mixed use project at 790 7th Avenue in Manhattan, NY.

Bryan's extensive background and knowledge will bring significant expertise in the future growth and development of our Company

Weverson Correia, CEO of STAL stated, "I would like to welcome Bryan to our team. His knowledge and expertise will be invaluable to STAL as we continue to grow and expand our business."

Bryan Cappelli, our new Director at STAL stated, "It is a privilege and honor to be a part of this growth oriented and strong management team at STAL. I hope to add my skills to this knowledgeable and motivated team of professionals."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014 under the laws of the State of Nevada.

In August 2019, following a change in control, STAL acquired the mining claims, buildings and equipment from Troy Mining Corporation. The Project is located at the base of the "gold mother lode" in one of the three major vein belts where the greatest concentration of minerals settled, over the years, in California. Now the final for these assets has been made.

Our gold estimates have been confirmed by geologists showing significant reserves of gold located in veins within the areas that are covered by our California mining leases.

STAL plans to commence mining as soon as is feasibly possible.

In December 2021 STAL executed the agreements to acquire 51% of Compania Minera Metalurgica Centro Americana SA (Commsa), a Honduran Corporation. Commsa owns the mining rights to five mines, one approved for mining and 4 approved for exploration. These mines that have significant gold resources run along a 12.5 mile stretch of the Rio Jalan River. We will commence mining operations very shortly and the Company plans to expand operations as soon as possible.

In November, 2021, STAL entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 49% of Lions Works Advertising, SA, a Guatemala Corporation that owns the "Genesis" ore extraction process. Since signing the Letter of Intent the company has renegotiated and will now acquire a 51% interest. This green, environmentally friendly process, extracts up to 98% of the gold ore from the rock. A single module processes300 to 350 tons of ore daily. The speed of extraction is up to 400 times faster than a conventional heap leaching process.

The Company plans to market "Genesis" to mining companies worldwide.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact STAL.

E Mail: [email protected]

Website: staralliancemines.com

Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter @staralliancein1

