JetBlue Appoints Jeff Winter, Vice President, JetBlue University

JetBlue Airways (Nasdaq: JBLU), New York’s Hometown Airline®, today announces the appointment of Jeff Winter as the carrier’s new vice president, JetBlue University. He will report to Warren Christie, JetBlue’s head of safety, security, fleet operations and JetBlue University. Based in Orlando, Fla., Winter will oversee the company’s award-winning training programs and facilities.

From locations in Orlando, New York and Salt Lake City, JetBlue University offers new hire and recurrent training for JetBlue’s airports, customer support (reservations), flight operations, inflight, system operations, and technical operations (maintenance) crewmembers, as well as pilot training services for a variety of other airlines around the world.

Since joining JetBlue in 2015, Winter has held a variety of roles in flight operations, training, and project management. Most recently he served as director, flight operations planning and analytics, where he led the teams which supported the business and labor relations administration for flight operations. He played a key role in overseeing the budget and running the day-to-day business of flight operations.

Prior to joining JetBlue, Jeff served in the U.S. Navy for over 32 years, predominantly as an FA-18 pilot and instructor. His non-flying duties included writing strategy and developing counter-terrorism plans at the U.S. Special Operations Command.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff to our JetBlue University team,” said Christie. “With Jeff’s experience in flight operations, aviation, and training, he brings an invaluable wealth of knowledge with him that will benefit our JetBlue University program and our crewmembers. He’s been a terrific leader since joining JetBlue and will be an important asset to JetBlue University.”

Winter added, “We have ambitious hiring and training plans in place this year and I look forward to working with our excellent JetBlue University faculty to ensure we are doing everything we can to set up our new hires and operations teams for success.”

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the United States, Caribbean and Latin America and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

