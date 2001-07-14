Interactive Brokers Appoints Jill Bright to its Board of Directors

Interactive+Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the appointment of Jill Bright as an independent director of the firm effective immediately.

With over 30 years of experience, Ms. Bright served as Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Administration for Sotheby’s, held the role of Chief Administrative Officer for LionTree LLC and Condé Nast, and spent over five years in Human Resources at American Express in senior leadership positions. In addition, Ms. Bright is currently a Board Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee for WOW Internet & Cable, and also serves on the boards of two private companies, NYC-based Simulmedia and Grand Rapids-based Service Express.

Ms. Bright completed her MBA at New York University's Stern School of Business and was appointed to the Quadrennial Advisory Commission, evaluating and making compensation recommendations for elected New York City Officials under Mayor de Blasio.

“We are pleased to welcome Jill to the Board of Directors and will certainly benefit from her accomplished career focused on human capital management and organizational effectiveness,” said Thomas Peterffy, Interactive Brokers Founder and Chairman. “Ms. Bright’s appointment adds valuable expertise to the Board and reinforces our commitment to expand diversity across the company.”

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

