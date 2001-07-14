XTM to Host Shareholder Update on Friday, April 22, 2022 – 8:45 AM ET

XTM, Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, is hosting a shareholder update, with registration details here:

“We’ve been busy building our success and traction in the Canadian and US market, adding users and new products,” said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. “In response to an influx of inquiries we are taking the time tomorrow to present our phenomenal progress and to take questions.”

A link to the presentation will be published on the newswire prior to the live presentation.

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM's Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist. Our technology is used by Restaurants, Salons and service staff at no charge to automate and expedite Earned Wage and Gratuity Access, increasing time and attendance and eliminating cash from ecosystems. XTM's Today solution drives operational efficiencies and delivers a bespoke user experience designed specifically for service workers.

