Missouri American Water Announces $4.35 Million Water Main Upgrade in St. Louis County along Clayton Road

Missouri American Water today announced the start of a $4.35 million project to replace more than one mile of water main in St. Louis County along Clayton Road between Weidman Road and Masonridge Road to improve reliability for customers and reduce service disruptions.

Crews will begin installing a new 24-inch ductile iron water main to replace the aging eight-inch and 20-inch cast iron mains that run parallel along Clayton Road. The original mains were installed in the 1950s – 1960s and experienced water main breaks over the past several years.

“We’re replacing old water mains that are reaching the end of their useful life to support the reliability of our water service,” said Brian Eisenloeffel, Senior Director of Operations for Missouri American Water. “These proactive investments will help keep life flowing for our customers and enhance fire flow for local fire fighters.”

Crews began work earlier this week. Construction will take place until late December. Crews will work mostly Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and potentially Saturday and Sunday if needed due to weather delays. The project will occur in five phases:

Phase one: Between Wiedman and Summerhill Lane

Phase two: Summerhill Lane to Templeton Place

Phase three: Templeton Place to Woodfield Estates Drive

Phase four: Woodfield Estates Drive to Woods Hill Drive

Phase five: Woods Hill Drive to Masonridge Rd

Service line transfers and street restoration may start in November and are expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Weather interruptions could delay completion until the beginning of 2023.

To view a map of pipe replacement projects in St. Louis County, visit+Missouri+American+Water%26rsquo%3Bs+new+interactive+map.

Motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers. Missouri American Water will provide continuous updates as work occurs. Customers may receive updates via door hangers and/or the company’s notification system that contacts customers via phone, text or email based on customer preferences. Visit missouriamwater.com for emergency alerts and create or update a MyWater account to sign up for notifications.

