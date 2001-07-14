GWG L Bonds Investor Alert: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Continues to Investigate Full-Service Brokerage Firms that Sold GWG L Bonds as Company Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes is continuing to investigate FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of GWG Holdings’ L bonds investors in light of the Company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in April 2022. GWG+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) has approximately $2 billion of debt, and the Company’s bankruptcy filings identified over 25,000 individual bond holders, exclusive of the thousands of holders of the debtor’s publicly held common equity and preferred equity holders.

According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “GWG’s network of approximately 145 brokerage firms and registered investment advisers that facilitated the L bonds sales had a duty to perform appropriate due+diligence to ensure that they understand the nature of GWG%26rsquo%3Bs+L+bonds. A failure to conduct a reasonable investigation into these investment products results in liability, and is a basis for a FINRA arbitration claim.”

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of GWG+Holdings%26rsquo%3B+L+bonds investors. Investors with losses in excess of $100,000 in GWG’s L Bonds, and those who have information relating to the handling of their accounts at full-service brokerage firms regarding GWG’s L bonds, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 1-888-997-9956.

About Us

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered more than $230 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico

