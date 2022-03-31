Dodge & Cox Stock Fund's 1st-Quarter Commentary

The Dodge & Cox Stock Fund had a total return of 1.0% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to −4.6% for the S&P 500 Index and −0.7% for the Russell 1000 Value Index (R1000V).

Investment Commentary

The broad-based U.S. equity market was very strong in 2021, with the S&P 500 up 29%. However, in the first quarter of 2022, U.S. equities were volatile and posted negative returns amid geopolitical tensions, higher inflation, and a shift toward less accommodative monetary policy. In February, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which contributed to rising oil and commodity prices. In the United States, supply chain bottlenecks and labor market shortages further constrained supply and propelled prices higher. Inflation (as measured by the Consumer Price Index) was 8.5% for the year ended March 31, 2022—the largest increase since 1982. Partially in response, the Federal Reserve tightened U.S. monetary policy and raised the fed funds rate by 25 basis points,2 its first interest rate hike since 2018.

The U.S. equity market appears to be fully valued, and the valuation disparity between value and growth stocks remains wide, despite value’s outperformance in the first quarter.3 The Russell 1000 Value trades at 15.8 times forward earnings compared to 27.2 times for the Russell 1000 Growth Index.4 As a value-oriented manager, we are encouraged by recent performance; however, value stocks have been out of favor for a decade and we believe they are likely to recover more over time.

The Fund’s portfolio continues to trade at a meaningful discount to both the broad-based and value indices: 12.4 times forward earnings compared to 19.8 times for the S&P 500 and 15.8 times for the R1000V. The Fund is underweight high-valuation growth stocks that we believe are more at risk due to lofty expectations for their future performance and overweight low-priced stocks that stand to benefit from economic growth and higher interest rates. For example, the Fund’s holdings in the Financials sector (23.1% versus 11.1% in the S&P 500 and 20.8% in the R1000V) have inexpensive valuations, are highly geared toward an economic recovery, and could benefit from rising interest rates. Despite higher commodity prices and interest rates, we believe the U.S. economy will expand over our three- to five-year investment horizon. Overall, consumer balance sheets are strong, and spending on gasoline is a lower share of disposable income than in the past. The fading impact from COVID-19 continues to provide a growth tailwind to many industries.

During the first quarter, we actively reduced the Fund's holdings in the Energy sector by selling Halliburton ( HAL, Financial) and Hess ( HES, Financial) and trimming Baker Hughes ( BKR, Financial), Occidental Petroleum ( OXY, Financial) and Schlumberger ( SLB, Financial) as their stock prices increased.5 Despite these reductions, the Fund remains overweight the Energy sector based on our positive outlook. Supply growth remains constrained by global underinvestment and more recently, geopolitical events. Company management teams have restrained capital spending, and higher commodity prices have provided improved free cash flow and the potential for increased distributions to shareholders.

We continued to find new opportunities and initiated four new positions in the Fund in four different industries:

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( GLPI , Financial) (a REIT that owns over 50 regional casino properties in 17 U.S. states and leases them to gaming operators);

General Electric ( GE , Financial) (a global industrial conglomerate with businesses in aerospace, energy, and health care);

UBS Group ( UBS , Financial) (a multinational investment bank and financial services company based in Switzerland);

and, Zimmer Biomet ( ZBH , Financial) (a global medical device company primarily focused on orthopedic implants).

The diversity of opportunities is a result of our bottom-up research process driven by global industry analysts. In addition, we added to selected Fund holdings across various industries, including Charter Communications ( CHTR, Financial), Elanco Animal Health ( ELAN, Financial), Gap ( GPS, Financial), Incyte ( INCY, Financial), and Meta Platforms ( FB, Financial).

We continue to be optimistic about the long-term outlook for the Fund, which is well balanced across a range of sectors and investment themes. We believe patience, persistence, and a long-term investment horizon are essential to investment success. We encourage our shareholders to take a similar view. Thank you for your continued confidence in Dodge & Cox.

First Quarter Performance Review

The Fund outperformed the S&P 500 by 5.6 percentage points during the quarter.

Key Contributors to Relative Results versus the S&P 500

The Fund’s overweight position and holdings in the Energy sector (up 60% versus up 39% for the S&P 500 sector) contributed to results. Occidental Petroleum, Williams Companies (WMB), Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, and ConocoPhillips (COP) performed well.

In Information Technology, the Fund’s holdings (down 5%) fared better than the S&P 500 sector (down 8%).

The Fund’s overweight position and holdings in the Health Care sector (up 1% versus down 3% for the S&P 500 sector) aided performance. Sanofi (SNY) and Cigna (CI) were key contributors.

In Financials, the Fund’s overweight position had a positive impact. MetLife and Wells Fargo (WFC) were particularly strong.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) was also a key contributor.

Key Detractors from Relative Results versus the S&P 500

Stock selection in the Industrials sector was negative. Johnson Controls International (JCI) was particularly weak.

Other key detractors included Charter Communications and Gilead Sciences (GILD).

The Fund outperformed the R1000V by 1.8 percentage points during the quarter.

Key Contributors to Relative Results versus the R1000V

In Energy, the Fund’s overweight position and holdings (up 60% versus up 39% for the R1000V sector) helped results. Occidental Petroleum, Baker Hughes, Williams Companies, and Schlumberger performed well.

In Consumer Discretionary, the Fund’s holdings (down 8%) fared better than the R1000V sector (down 13%). The Fund’s underweight position in the sector also contributed.

Stock selection in the Health Care sector was positive (Fund holdings up 1% versus down 1% for the R1000V sector).

MetLife (MET) and Raytheon Technologies were key contributors.

Key Detractors from Relative Results versus the R1000V

In Communication Services, the Fund’s holdings (down 7% versus down 3% for the R1000V sector) and overweight position detracted. Meta Platforms and Charter Communications lagged.

Returns from holdings in the Materials sector hurt results (down 9% versus up 5% for the R1000V sector).

Other key detractors included Johnson Controls International, Bank of New York Mellon (BK), TE Connectivity (TEL), Capital One Financial (COF), and FedEx (FDX).

The Fund’s total returns include the reinvestment of dividend and capital gain distributions, but have not been adjusted for any income taxes payable by shareholders on these distributions or on Fund share redemptions. Index returns include dividends but, unlike Fund returns, do not reflect fees or expenses. The S&P 500 Index is a market capitalization-weighted index of 500 large capitalization stocks commonly used to represent the U.S. equity market. The Russell 1000® Value Index is composed of those Russell 1000® companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth values. One basis point is equal to 1/100th of a percent. Generally, stocks that have lower valuations are considered “value” stocks, while those with higher valuations are considered “growth” stocks. Unless otherwise specified, all weightings and characteristics are as of March 31, 2022. The use of specific examples does not imply that they are more or less attractive investments than the portfolio’s other holdings.

Returns represent past performance and do not guarantee future results. Investment return and share price will fluctuate with market conditions, and investors may have a gain or loss when shares are sold. Fund performance changes over time and currently may be significantly lower than stated above. Performance is updated and published monthly. Visit the Fund’s website at dodgeandcox.com or call 800-621-3979 for current month-end performance figures.