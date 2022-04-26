COVID Council for Animal Health Provides Update on How Pandemic May Affect Our Pets and Our Families Moving Forward

SEATTLE, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ongoing efforts by the COVID Council for Animal Health, Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for pets, announced today the next webinar to provide updated guidance on animal health as it relates to the pandemic and its evolving variants. The webinar will be streamed live on Tuesday, April 26 at 11 a.m. PDT / 2 p.m. EDT.



During the webinar, animal health experts will provide updates and address different topics including; what has been learned over the past two years about the pandemic and our pets, COVID variants and their potential effects, and updates on the latest data and what to expect next. There will be time dedicated for questions and answers at the end of the webinar.

The webinar will feature Dr. Steve Weinrauch, founding member of the COVID Council, chief veterinary officer at Trupanion, and founder of MightyVet, Dr. Scott Weese, Associate Professor, Department of Pathobiology at the University of Guelph, and Public Health and Zoonotic Disease microbiologist for the University’s Centre for Public Health and Zoonoses, and Dr. Michael Lappin, Chair of the World Small Animal Veterinary Association’s One Health Committee.

At the start of the pandemic, Dr. Weinrauch brought together top experts to form the COVID Council for Animal Health with the aim of advancing the good of global pet health. Over the past two years, in a series of webinars, the Council has updated pet owners on new developments, provided guidance to animal health professionals based on the latest news, and addressed questions from the veterinary and shelter communities.

“As we enter into a new stage of the pandemic, we know that there are unanswered questions in the minds of pet parents on what to expect in the coming year,” said Dr. Steve Weinrauch. “I’m grateful to be joined by Dr. Lappin and Dr. Weese who will share their knowledge and expertise on where we’ve been, where we are going, and any potential concerns we need to know with the latest COVID variants.”

WHAT: Updates from the COVID Council for Animal Health.

WHO: Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, Professor Scott Weese, DVM, DVSc, DipACVIM, and Professor Michael Lappin, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (SAIM).

WHEN: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

11:00 a.m. – 12 noon PDT

WHERE: For additional information and to register for the webinar visit: http://info.trupanion.com/2022-04-26-COVID-19-Council-Registration-LP.html

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 670,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued in the United States by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:

Media

Michael Nank

[email protected]

206.436.9825