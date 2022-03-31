Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund's 1st-Quarter Commentary

The Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund had a total return of 2.3% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to −5.2% for the MSCI World Index and −5.4% for the MSCI ACWI Index. The Fund will change its primary benchmark to the MSCI ACWI in the second quarter of 2022. For comparative purposes, both the MSCI World and MSCI ACWI will be presented for five consecutive quarters.

Market Commentary

After posting strong results in 2021, global equity markets were volatile and posted negative returns in the first quarter of 2022. On February 24, Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, which contributed to already rising oil prices, inflation, and interest rates. Russia is a key global producer of oil, natural gas, metals, and agricultural commodities (e.g., wheat, corn), and the sanctions imposed on the country could add additional risks to already high inflation in many countries.

In the United States, supply chain bottlenecks and labor market shortages have further constrained supply and propelled prices higher. Inflation rose to its highest level since 1982, and the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time since 2018. Despite these developments, we believe the U.S. economy continues to look strong over our three- to five-year investment horizon. Overall, consumer balance sheets appear healthy, and spending on gasoline is a lower share of disposable income than in the past. The fading impact from COVID-19 should also provide a tailwind to growth in many industries.

With the pullback in markets, the global equity market looks reasonably valued at 17.7 times forward earnings for the MSCI World and 16.8 times for the MSCI ACWI.2 However, the valuation differential between value and growth stocks remains wide.3 The MSCI World Growth Index trades at 27.1 times forward earnings compared to 13.4 times for the MSCI World Value Index. Moreover, the valuation spread between stocks benefiting from low interest rates and suffering from them also continues to be extraordinarily wide.

We believe the Fund’s outperformance this quarter shows that our value-oriented approach is well positioned for higher inflation, rising interest rates, and narrowing valuation disparities. The Fund is underweight high- valuation growth stocks that we believe are more at risk due to lofty expectations for future performance, and overweight low-priced stocks that stand to benefit from economic growth and higher interest rates. The portfolio trades at only 10.7 times forward earnings, a meaningful discount to both the broad-based and value indices. The Fund’s substantial holdings in the Financials sector (25.2% versus 13.7% in the MSCI World and 14.6% in the MSCI ACWI) are a good example of an overweight in an area with inexpensive valuations, geared towards an economic recovery, that should benefit from rising interest rates.

Volatility can provide opportunities to add and trim various positions, so it is important to be nimble and take advantage of dislocations when they present themselves. During the first quarter, we reduced the Fund’s holdings in the Energy sector by selling Schlumberger ( SLB, Financial) and trimming Occidental Petroleum ( OXY, Financial) and Suncor Energy ( SU, Financial) as their stock prices increased.4 Despite these reductions, the Fund remains overweight the Energy sector. With much higher oil and natural gas prices and companies restraining capital spending, the Fund’s holdings now trade at very attractive free cash flow yields, creating the conditions for potentially higher capital returns.

We continued to find new opportunities and initiated two positions in the Fund: Entain ( LSE:ENT, Financial) (a global online and retail gaming operator) and General Electric ( GE, Financial) (a global industrial conglomerate with businesses in aerospace, energy, and healthcare). We also added significantly to most of the Fund’s China Internet-related holdings: Alibaba ( BABA, Financial), Baidu ( BIDU, Financial), JD.com ( JD, Financial), and Prosus ( XAMS:PRX, Financial). We revisited our investment theses alongside new valuations to determine the attractiveness of these investments, in light of increased regulatory actions and competition. In mid-March, China Internet stocks suddenly appreciated 30-40% as the risk of potential delisting in the United States reduced significantly, demonstrating how quickly markets can change.

We remain optimistic about the prospects for the Fund, which is actively managed for the long term, and well balanced across a range of sectors and investment themes. Investors who react to the newest headlines often change course at exactly the wrong time. For example, markets saw a significant drawdown immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine, but rebounded during the last few weeks of the quarter, despite little fundamental improvement on the ground. This is a good reminder of the benefits of a long-term orientation and active management, especially in volatile markets like the ones we have been witnessing of late. We encourage our shareholders to take a similar view. Thank you for your continued confidence in Dodge & Cox.

First Quarter Performance Review

The Fund outperformed the MSCI World by 7.4 percentage points during the quarter.

Key Contributors to Relative Results versus the MSCI World

Stock selection in the Energy sector (up 64% compared to up 31% for the MSCI World sector) and an average overweight position (8% versus 4%) contributed significantly to results. Occidental Petroleum, Ovintiv ( OVV , Financial), and Suncor Energy were among the top contributors.

Financial), and Suncor Energy were among the top contributors. The Fund’s average overweight position in the Financials sector (26% versus 14%) and stronger relative results (up 3% compared to down 2% for the MSCI World sector) helped. Notable contributors included Itau Unibanco ( ITUB , Financial) and Credicorp ( BAP , Financial).

Financial) and Credicorp ( Financial). The Fund’s relative results in the Health Care sector (up 3% compared to down 3% for the MSCI World sector) also helped. Sanofi ( SNY , Financial) was a key contributor.

Financial) was a key contributor. Additional contributors included Teck Resources (TECK), Nutrien (NTR), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), and Grupo Televisa (TV).

Key Detractors from Relative Results versus the MSCI World

The Fund’s relative results in the Consumer Staples sector (down 8% compared to down 4% for the MSCI World sector) hurt performance. Magnit (MIC:MGNT) was a main detractor.

Additional detractors included Prosus and Charter Communications (CHTR).

The Fund outperformed the MSCI ACWI by 7.7 percentage points during the quarter.

Key Contributors to Relative Results versus the MSCI ACWI

In the Energy sector, strong stock selection (up 64% compared to up 21% for the MSCI ACWI sector) and an average overweight position (8% versus 4%) contributed significantly to results. Top contributors included Occidental Petroleum, Ovintiv, and Suncor Energy.

The Fund’s average overweight position in the Financials sector (26% versus 15%) and stronger relative results (up 3% compared to flat for the MSCI ACWI sector) helped. Itau Unibanco and Credicorp were key contributors.

In Health Care, the Fund’s relative results (up 3% compared to down 4% for the MSCI ACWI sector) also helped. Sanofi was a notable contributor.

Additional contributors included Teck Resources, Nutrien, Raytheon Technologies, and Grupo Televisa.

Key Detractors from Relative Results versus the MSCI ACWI

Weaker relative results in the Consumer Staples sector (down 8% compared to down 4% for the MSCI ACWI sector) detracted. Magnit was a main detractor.

Additional detractors included Prosus and Charter Communications.

The Fund’s total returns include the reinvestment of dividend and capital gain distributions, but have not been adjusted for any income taxes payable by shareholders on these distributions or on Fund share redemptions. Index returns include dividends but, unlike Fund returns, do not reflect fees or expenses. The MSCI World Index is a broad-based, unmanaged equity market index aggregated from 23 Developed Market country indices, including the United States. Results reflect dividends net of withholding taxes. The MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) Index is a broad-based, unmanaged equity market index aggregated from 50 developed and emerging market country indices. MSCI makes no express or implied warranties or representations and shall have no liability whatsoever with respect to any MSCI data contained herein. The MSCI data may not be further redistributed or used as a basis for other indices or any securities or financial products. This report is not approved, reviewed, or produced by MSCI. All returns are stated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. All weightings and characteristics are as of March 31, 2022. Generally, stocks that have lower valuations are considered “value” stocks, while those with higher valuations are considered “growth” stocks. The use of specific examples does not imply that they are more or less attractive investments than the portfolio’s other holdings.

Returns represent past performance and do not guarantee future results. Investment return and share price will fluctuate with market conditions, and investors may have a gain or loss when shares are sold. Fund performance changes over time and currently may be significantly lower than stated above. Performance is updated and published monthly. Visit the Fund’s website at dodgeandcox.com or call 800-621-3979 for current month-end performance figures.