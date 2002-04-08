Tidewater Adopts Connection Control Regulations for Drinking Water Safety

DOVER, Del., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidewater Utilities, Inc. (Tidewater) has adopted a water piping cross-connection control program designed to comply with new regulations issued by the State of Delaware under Title 16 of the Delaware Administrative Code (Code). These new regulations align with Tidewater’s mission to protect the public water supply and to continue to provide safe, clean drinking water to households and businesses throughout Delaware.



Administered by the Office of Drinking Water, Code Section 4462 regulations prohibits hazardous interconnections to public water systems and now requires all Delaware public water systems to develop a comprehensive cross-connection control program. Code Section 4455 requires the installation of specific backflow prevention devices, methods and assemblies to isolate cross-connection control hazards associated with drinking water supply plumbing.

“Cross connections into public water supply systems can pose a serious health concern because these connections may allow pollutants to enter the public water system through what is called backflow of water,” according to Alexis Virdin-Gede, Tidewater’s Director of Water Quality. “Backflow occurs when a drop in water pressure causes your water to flow in the opposite direction -- potentially allowing contaminated or polluted water to flow back into the drinking water pipes. Given the dangers that exist from unprotected cross-connections, it is necessary to maintain an effective cross-connection control program to protect drinking water supply systems and its users,” added Ms. Virdin-Gede.

Tidewater has contracted with HydroCorp, a Cross-Connection Control Program specialized service provider with almost 40 years of related experience, to manage the Tidewater program and facilitate compliance with the new regulations.

Elements of Our Cross Connection Control Program

Late Spring 2022 US Postal Service mail notifications by HydroCorp to our customers with instructions, responsibilities and a FAQ list.

On-site surveys to help identify cross-connections.

Potential corrective action for non-compliant service connections.



Property owners, whether commercial or residential, will be responsible for the necessary corrective actions and associated costs.

Compliance verification, which includes annual backflow testing and maintenance of inspection records as required by regulations.

Submission by customer of annual backflow prevention device test results to Tidewater.

To learn more visit www.tuiwater.com or www.Hydrocorpinc.com

About Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

Serving Delaware since 1964, Tidewater is a wholly owned subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company ( MSEX) that specializes in a full complement of water and wastewater services. Committed to sustainable practices, Tidewater offers its expertise in areas of water and wastewater operations and maintenance, municipal and industrial contract operations and consulting. The Company is proud to deliver safe drinking water as southern Delaware’s premier water company and serves to support the health and welfare of Delaware’s citizens, businesses and natural resources.

